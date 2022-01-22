ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Veterans Affairs Committee pivots back to toxic exposure and PACT Act

By Julia Le Doux
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IaUDU_0dt1yO9N00

The House of Representatives Veterans’ Affairs Committee shined a spotlight on the ongoing issue of toxic-exposed vets during a roundtable discussion on Wednesday.

“The True Cost of our Promise to Toxic-Exposed Veterans” roundtable spanned more than three hours. During the session, veterans advocate and comedian Jon Stewart urged lawmakers to provide vets exposed to burn pits both money and resources.

“Our country exposed our own veterans to poison for years and we knew about it and we didn’t act with urgency and appropriateness,” he said. "Therefore, we've lost men and women who served this country. They've died."

Burn pits have been used at U.S. military installations for years. The designated areas are dedicated to burning everything from human waste to excess equipment and other trash.

According to Department of Veterans Affairs estimates, more than 3.5 million American service members were exposed to toxic fumes emanating from burn pits while they were deployed overseas over the past two decades. Nearly 25,000 post-9/11 veterans have submitted claims to the VA for a variety of respiratory diseases, cancers and other illnesses they say are directly related to that exposure.

Stewart was joined at the roundtable by representatives from 11 veterans service organizations, who discussed the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics or PACT Act. The bipartisan legislation recognizes toxic exposure as being a cost of war and was approved by the committee last summer. It has 70 co-sponsors.

The proposed legislation would designate 23 diseases, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, and emphysema as presumed to be related to battlefield environmental exposures in Iraq, Afghanistan, and elsewhere in the Middle East since 9/11, as well as those from earlier eras who have illnesses thought to be related to military service.

Committee chairman Mark Takano (D-Calif) expressed optimism in an interview with CBS’ Eye On Veterans that the PACT Act would be passed by lawmakers by the end of last year. That, however, did not materialize.

“It’s a new year, but I have not relented one bit on my promise to pass legislation to finally recognize toxic exposure as a cost of war this Congress. That’s why I’m grateful for the opportunity to host a roundtable next week to check in with Veterans Service Organizations and advocates on our efforts,” said Takano in a statement.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the legislation would cost $300 billion over 10 years - a number that concerns fiscal conservatives.

“We cannot renege on our responsibility to take care of these veterans because of any preconceived sticker shock,” Takano said during the roundtable.

Committee member Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill) said he is committed to supporting veterans who have been exposed to toxins in a way that is fiscally responsible for future generations.

“Veterans are taxpayers too,” he said. “We should be mindful of how we spend their money on their behalf.”

Air Force and Afghanistan veteran Jen Burch, communications associate with Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. argued that cost was not a factor when service members were sent to war by Congress and the White House.

“The time to act is now, for the sake of the current veterans and our future veterans,” she said.

Legislative Director for Veterans of Foreign Wars Patrick Murray noted that while opinions may differ on toxic exposure presumptives, everyone can agree that the current process is broken.

“It’s not helping veterans to the fullest extent,” he said. “We need to do something to fix that.”

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wildlife.org

Committee advances Recovering America’s Wildlife Act

The U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources advanced the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (H.R. 2773) in a bipartisan vote during this week’s full committee markup on the legislation. The bill now advances to the full House of Representatives for consideration. The Wildlife Society, along with the American Fisheries...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
Mike Bost
speaker.gov

House Committee Chairs Statement on Unveiling of the America COMPETES Act of 2022

Washington, D.C. – Today, the House posted text of the America Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing, Pre-Eminence in Technology and Economic Strength Act of 2022. The America COMPETES Act of 2022 includes a historic investment to surge production of American-made semiconductors, tackles supply chain vulnerabilities to make more goods in America, turbocharges America’s scientific research and technological leadership, and strengthens America’s economic and national security at home and abroad.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Veterans Affairs Commission Lobbies For Boost In Property Tax Exemption For Veterans

Statewide Iowa — Veterans groups are urging legislators to increase a tax break for veterans. A property tax exemption worth $1,852 is available to veterans who served in a war or were on active duty during peacetime for at least 18 months. Iowa Veterans Affairs Commission chair Elizabeth Ledvina says the exemption reduces the assessed value of a veteran’s home.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#American
Fox News

Jen Psaki clashes with liberal MSNBC host over Biden's filibuster flip-flop

White House press secretary Jen Psaki's appearance on MSNBC Thursday wasn't the normal friendly affair as she clashed with left-wing host Mehdi Hasan. During an appearance on "The 11th Hour," Psaki was pressed by Hasan over the timeline of Biden's decision to change his mind and openly support the idea of changing the Senate filibuster, with the latter relentlessly questioning Psaki as to why it took so long for him to complete his turn on the issue.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Country
Iraq
MSNBC

Lindsey Graham ignores his own record, moves to outlaw deficits

During George W. Bush's presidency, the Republican administration added about $5 trillion to the national debt in eight years. At the time, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina stood by the White House, backing the Bush/Cheney tax cuts and spending bills without regard for deficits. During Donald Trump's presidency, the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy