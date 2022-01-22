CPS says it wasn’t trying to mislead public after parent discovers discrepancy in how district reports COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – A Chicago Public School parent discovered a discrepancy in how the school system is reporting COVID-19 cases.

Jakob Ondrey has been drawing raw data from the CPS for an independent website for about a year.

Earlier this week, under the Twitter account CPS COVID-19 Dashboard, Ondrey wrote a post that read, “Today I’ll share the story of how @ChiPubSchools has been displaying different sets of COVID data to intentionally deceive parents & the public about COVID in schools. I’ll share evidence about how and (shockingly) WHEN they started fudging the numbers. Strap in.”

Ondrey found that the CPS numbers changed on the same day that the Chicago Teachers Union voted to refuse to work in classrooms.

The CPS reported fewer cases than there really were.

The district said, in a statement, it wasn’t trying to mislead people.

It switched to reporting only “cases that have been reviewed, verified and investigated by the contact tracing team.”

It also noted privacy concerns.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported Ondrey isn’t buying that.