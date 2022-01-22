ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First flights leave Chinese city Xi’an as travel curbs ease

By Associated Press
kyoutv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — The first commercial airline flights in one month have taken off from Xi’an in western China as the government eased travel curbs imposed after a coronavirus...

www.kyoutv.com

The Independent

China blasts US over reports of withdrawing diplomatic staff

China on Wednesday expressed “serious concerns and dissatisfaction” with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China’s anti-virus regulations were in line with international treaties governing the treatment of diplomatic personnel and that the nation was “undoubtedly the safest country in the world at the moment.” China has pursued a strict “zero tolerance” policy toward outbreaks, including lockdowns of millions of people, travel bans, compulsory masking, mass testing and health surveillance by smartphone apps....
985theriver.com

Chinese cities on high COVID-19 alert as peak Lunar New Year travel season starts

BEIJING (Reuters) – Several Chinese cities went on high COVID-19 alert as the Lunar New Year holiday travel season started on Monday, requiring travellers to report their trips days before their arrival, as the Omicron variant reached more areas including Beijing. Authorities have warned the highly contagious Omicron adds...
kyoutv.com

‘Wuhan, I Am Here’: Film follows volunteers in sealed city

(AP) -BEIJING (AP) — The homeless, the sick, the elderly: For people who fell through the cracks of the official system, the then-unprecedented decision to isolate the central Chinese city of Wuhan and its 13 million people was a matter of life or death. Film director Lan Bo hopes to sound the alarm with a documentary, “Wuhan, I Am Here,” about volunteers who helped neighbors get food and medical care following the lockdown in early 2020 of the city where the coronavirus pandemic began.
Travel Weekly

Hong Kong has no ‘timeline’ for easing travel curbs

Hong Kong has “no definitive timeline” for easing its strict restrictions on international travel this year, it has been reported. The determined stance comes despite calls for the authorities to relax the rules in order to safeguard the destination’s position as a business hub. Last Saturday (January...
abc17news.com

First aid flight leaves for Tonga after big volcano eruption

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The first flights carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga were finally able to leave after the Pacific nation’s main runway was cleared of ash left by a huge volcanic eruption. A C-130 Hercules military transport plane left New Zealand carrying water containers, kits for temporary shelters, generators, hygiene supplies and communications equipment. Australia was also preparing to send two C-17 planes with humanitarian supplies. The flights were due to arrive in Tonga on Thursday afternoon. U.N. humanitarian officials report more than 80% of Tonga’s population have been impacted by the volcano’s eruption. Homes were destroyed, drinking water was polluted by volcanic ash, and the single fiber-optic cable that connects Tonga with the world was likely severed.
The Week

Flights to and from Xi'an resume as China eases lockdown

Seven planes took off from Xi'an Xianyang International Airport in China on Saturday, the first flights since Beijing imposed a strict COVID-19 lockdown on the city last month, The Associated Press reported. The first inbound flights are expected to arrive at the airport Sunday. According to AP, China has followed...
kyoutv.com

Australia delivers water, telecommunications aid to Tonga

(AP) -CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Three flights from Australia carrying food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment have landed in Tonga, as the Pacific nation grapples with the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption. Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific Zed Seselja says planes from other nations, including New Zealand and Japan, have brought sorely needed aid to the Tongan people. The first planes arrived after the main airport runway was cleared of ash spewed when the volcano erupted a week ago.
wjbc.com

First US evacuation flight since November leaves Afghanistan

A flight chartered by the US government left Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, marking the first evacuation departure since November, according to two sources familiar with the matter. An unknown number of Americans were on board the plane, which was a Qatar Airways flight paid for by the US government, the...
Daily Mail

Revealed: 'First image of F35 jet as it was reclaimed from the sea' after crashing into the Mediterranean on take-off, sparking international race to find it

The first image of the F35 that toppled into the Mediterranean Sea during a failed takeoff from HMS Queen Elizabeth has emerged online. The jet suffered a malfunction while accelerating up the ramp of the flight deck before the pilot ejected when the plane reached the top. The incident triggered...
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
AFP

Why is North Korea firing so many missiles?

From hypersonic to cruise missiles, North Korea started 2022 with its most intensive spate of weapons testing in years, but analysts said the barrage is more domestic political ploy than a diplomatic gambit. That may explain why North Korea has carried out five weapons tests in the last three weeks, analysts said -- and a dramatic demonstration of the nuclear-armed country's military prowess offers a quick win ahead of important domestic anniversaries.
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
