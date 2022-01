SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A deadly hit-and-run near the El Camino Avenue overpass of Business 80 impacted traffic for "multiple hours" Thursday. According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers were called to the area of the El Camino Avenue overpass around 2:40 a.m. for a call of an unoccupied car that looked like it had been in an accident in the road.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO