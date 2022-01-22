Jacksonville Chamber welcomes Heart to Heart Hospice

Photo courtesy of Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce

The Jacksonville Chamber welcomed new member Heart to Heart Hospice with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 12.

Heart to Heart Hospice is located at 7925 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler and serves Cherokee County, along with Henderson, Van Zandt, Smith, Rusk and southern Wood counties, providing hospice and palliative care.

It is their mission, as stated on their website, to make a difference by providing compassionate care from our heart to enhance the quality of life for those with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones.

Heart to Heart has been accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Partner since 2016.

For more information about Heart to Heart Hospice, visit hearttohearthospice.com or the Heart to Heart Hospice of Tyler Facebook page.