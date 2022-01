On Monday night, the Blackhawks put in one of their better efforts of the season when facing a team that is far-and-away better than then. It was good, but not good enough and they lost to the Avalanche 2-0. Tonight, they’ll look to get their first win over the Avalanche this season, in the teams’ final meeting of the year, with their dreams of a playoff push teetering on the edge. Chicago snapped a four-game losing streak with their 8-5 win over the Red Wings on Wednesday night, but face a Colorado team that has won their last eight-straight games and has not lost in regulation since December 16 (13-0-1).

