The state of New Jersey is ready to battle Saturday's nor'easter that is expected to dump up to 18 inches of snow along the Jersey Shore. A state of emergency that allows equipment and personnel to easily be moved will go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday along with a ban on commercial vehicles and motorcycles on most of the interstates and Route 440. The ban does not apply to the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO