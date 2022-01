While recent attention has been paid to the violent volcanic eruption in Tonga which generated a Pacific-wide tsunami less than two weeks ago, the USGS continues to monitor volcanoes around the United States; today, 4 of them are at an elevated WATCH / ORANGE status due to the activity at each. The four volcanoes showing signs of unrest or activity are the Great Sitkin volcano, Pavlof, Semisopochnoi, and Kilauea. All other volcanoes USGS is monitoring today are at GREEN or unrated, with the exception for Hawaii’s Mauna Loa which remains at a YELLOW / ADVISORY status.

