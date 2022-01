Activists handed out 1,000 "Where is Peng Shuai?" T-shirts to spectators ahead of the Australian Open women's final Saturday to highlight concern for the Chinese tennis star. More than a week after security staff ordered activists inside the precinct to remove the shirts, the protesters returned with a thousand more to give to those arriving at Melbourne Park. "We've handed out hundreds of T-shirts now for free and there's a lot of people going to the final wearing these shirts. They're excited," Drew Pavlou, one of the protest organisers, told AFP. Pavlou said all the shirts had been handed to attendees as they filed into the park, in the hope of beaming the message onto screens around the world during the final.

TENNIS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO