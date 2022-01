Cowboys’ Linebacker Micah Parsons may have to take some of his rookie salary and build a second house just to hold all of his accolades. The 12th overall pick was named a First-Team All-Pro, the NFC Defensive Player of the Month on two occasions, and the Pepsi Zero Rookie of the Week three times. Also, he was voted the Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year by PFWA on Tuesday, but it didn’t end there.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO