SPECIAL DELIVERY: LaMelo Ball's new MB.01 is a new beginning for Puma

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Let’s be honest — before LaMelo Ball, you probably didn’t know of very many athletes who’d worked with Puma. Particularly on the basketball side of things.

Of course, you know Walt “Clyde” Frazier because how could you not? His shoe is still everywhere. There’s also Ralph Sampson who was a staple with Puma for years through the 80’s.

But outside of those two? There really isn’t much else to write home about.

Puma has had a checkered past when it comes to signature shoes. Isiah Thomas’ Palace Guard and Vince Carter’s Vinsanity were two huge failures. So big that it got them out of the basketball sneaker game.

But now, here we are decades later, and LaMelo Ball is here to change things.

Puma’s MB.01 is more than just a signature shoe. It’s a new beginning. Find out more about it on this week’s episode Special Delivery.

inputmag.com

Love ‘Rick and Morty’? Puma and LaMelo Ball made the perfect sneakers for you

Only a few months after debuting his signature MB.01 sneaker with Puma, LaMelo Ball has returned with another round of the hot footwear. This time taking inspiration from his own team colors — and snagging a collaboration with Adult Swim show Rick and Morty — the point guard has a trifecta of new MB.01 designs prepped for the coming weeks. Each bears the phrases “1 of 1” and “rare” to nod to LaMelo’s undeniable talent — both on the court and in the sneaker studio.
inthrill.com

LaMelo Ball’s Rick And Morty x Puma MB.01 Collaboration Official Images

LaMelo Ball has had a solid sophomore year after winning Rookie of The Year honors. Puma unveils a new MB.01 collaboration with Rick & Morty. The collaboration comes with a new “Buzz City” and a “Grey/Red” colorway. A nice colorful collaboration inspired by the classic duo Rick & Morty series.
heraldsun.com

HS notebook: Mikey Williams to highlight tournament sponsored by LaMelo Ball’s new team

National high school basketball phenom Mikey Williams and Vertical Academy will headline the first 1-of-1 Invitational, sponsored by Puma. 1-of-1 Academy is a new high school basketball program that was started by Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball. The players on the team are mostly from Charlotte, though there are players on the boys team from Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee. The out-of-state players live in a team house near uptown Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
