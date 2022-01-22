SPECIAL DELIVERY: LaMelo Ball's new MB.01 is a new beginning for Puma

Let’s be honest — before LaMelo Ball, you probably didn’t know of very many athletes who’d worked with Puma. Particularly on the basketball side of things.

Of course, you know Walt “Clyde” Frazier because how could you not? His shoe is still everywhere. There’s also Ralph Sampson who was a staple with Puma for years through the 80’s.

But outside of those two? There really isn’t much else to write home about.

Puma has had a checkered past when it comes to signature shoes. Isiah Thomas’ Palace Guard and Vince Carter’s Vinsanity were two huge failures. So big that it got them out of the basketball sneaker game.

But now, here we are decades later, and LaMelo Ball is here to change things.

Puma’s MB.01 is more than just a signature shoe. It’s a new beginning. Find out more about it on this week’s episode Special Delivery.