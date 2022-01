There’s a new big cheese in Wisconsin real estate. A lavish waterfront mansion located on Lake Geneva sold for a record-breaking $36 million on Monday to become the state’s most expensive home. Although a record of the sale is not yet publicly available, David Curry of Geneva Lakefront Realty, who shared the listing with Tim Salm of Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty, has confirmed the blockbuster deal with Robb Report. Curry, who also represented the buyer, says Monday’s closing highlights the enduring attraction of the summer-retreat town. “This sale proves once again that Lake Geneva is in a class all by itself in the...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO