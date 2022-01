James Harden’s future with the Brooklyn Nets has been the subject of speculation recently, but things may not be as uncertain behind the scenes as initially thought. In an appearance on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski suggested that Harden had told the Nets he was committed to the organization. Harden has “repeatedly” told management and ownership that he is “committed” to being a Net and wants to win a title in Brooklyn. Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving also reportedly genuinely believe that they are “unstoppable” when all three of them are healthy and playing together.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO