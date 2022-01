Looking back. Weeks before Regina King’s son, Ian Alexander Jr., died by suicide, the pair were elated to celebrate New Year’s Eve together with their family. “One of the things that this past two years has kind of sat with me is inclusivity,” the Watchman star, 51, told Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during a surprise appearance on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live in December 2021. “With all we’ve been through the past few years [and] how different we all are, but the one thing that we all have in common is that we want to be seen. We all want to be included and we should be.”

