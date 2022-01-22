Anti-Muslim Bigot Laura Loomer Ambushes Republican Retreat

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-M.S.) said Friday that President Joe Biden’s pick to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court will be a “beneficiary” of affirmative action. Wicker made the comments on a Mississippi radio station, the Mississippi Free Press reported. “The irony is that the Supreme Court is at the very time hearing cases about this sort of affirmative racial discrimination while adding someone who is the beneficiary of this sort of quota,” Wicker said, referencing an upcoming challenge to the use of affirmative action in college admissions. “The majority of the court may be saying writ large that it’s unconstitutional. We’ll see how that irony works out.” Biden has not even chosen his nominee, but this week reaffirmed his pledge to select a Black woman for the role, which would be a first for the highest court in the country. Wicker said that whoever the nominee is, she “will probably not get a single Republican vote.” A nomination is expected by the end of February.

