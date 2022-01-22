ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-Muslim Bigot Laura Loomer Ambushes Republican Retreat

By Zachary Petrizzo
 6 days ago
Anti-Muslim bigot and perpetual Republican Florida congressional candidate Laura Loomer ambushed the National Republican Congressional Committee and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy at a Saturday morning retreat in Miami. “During a staff NRCC briefing for donors, Laura Loomer stood...

Progressives Should Be Thankful for Sinema and Manchin

If you want to understand the massive political dysfunction in the Democratic Party, look no further than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s recent comments about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. This week, Ocasio-Cortez appeared on MSNBC and declared that supporting a potential primary challenge to Sinema would be “the easiest decision I would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
‘Cancer’ PAC Showers Cash on MAGA Guv Wannabe

The medical practice belonging to a New York congressman’s personal doctor pumped $60,829 into a federal political action committee that funneled the cash into his campaign for governor in violation of campaign-finance rules, The Daily Beast has discovered. Documents filed with the state Board of Elections earlier this month...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GOP Senator: Biden’s Court Pick an Affirmative Action ‘Beneficiary’

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-M.S.) said Friday that President Joe Biden’s pick to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court will be a “beneficiary” of affirmative action. Wicker made the comments on a Mississippi radio station, the Mississippi Free Press reported. “The irony is that the Supreme Court is at the very time hearing cases about this sort of affirmative racial discrimination while adding someone who is the beneficiary of this sort of quota,” Wicker said, referencing an upcoming challenge to the use of affirmative action in college admissions. “The majority of the court may be saying writ large that it’s unconstitutional. We’ll see how that irony works out.” Biden has not even chosen his nominee, but this week reaffirmed his pledge to select a Black woman for the role, which would be a first for the highest court in the country. Wicker said that whoever the nominee is, she “will probably not get a single Republican vote.” A nomination is expected by the end of February.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Twitter Has Stopped Policing 2020 Election Lies

Twitter has stopped policing lies about the 2020 election, the company told CNN Friday. It’s actually been 10 months since the company last enforced its civic integrity policy on the presidential election. Prior to March 2021, Twitter would suspend or ban users for lying and claiming that former President Donald Trump won the election, as Trump continues to do. Though Trump himself was booted from Twitter in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, his supporters continue to spread the “Big Lie” that he won the election and that Joe Biden stole it from him. A Twitter spokesperson told CNN that the policy was designed for the “duration” of the election, which is now over in the company’s eyes: “The 2020 U.S. election is not only certified, but President Biden has been in office for more than a year.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Court Sides With Republicans, Declaring Pennsylvania’s Mail-In Voting Law Unconstitutional

A Pennsylvania appellate court ruled Friday that the state’s vote-by-mail law was unconstitutional, according to SpotlightPA. The lawsuit was brought by Bradford County commissioner Doug McLinko and a host of Republican state lawmakers that voted for the law allowing mail voting in 2019. Since then, many of those Republicans have accused Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf of illegally expanding the law, though Democrats have blasted Republicans for trying to cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s win. The decision will likely be appealed to the state’s Supreme Court, a body comprised of mostly Democrats that struck down GOP efforts to restrict the law throughout 2020. Donald Trump still commended the court’s decision: “Big news out of Pennsylvania, great patriotic spirit is developing at a level that nobody thought possible. Make America Great Again!”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Father of Reporter Murdered on Live TV Will Run for Congress in Virginia

The father of a journalist who was killed during a live television broadcast in 2015 has announced a bid for Congress. Andy Parker, a longtime gun-control advocate, said Thursday he would run as a Democrat to unseat Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), a fixture at right-wing rallies who denounced the “phony pandemic” in late 2020. The fight will take place in Virginia’s 5th congressional district, which has consistently elected Republican representatives since 2010. Frustrated by attempts to get Facebook and other social media platforms to take down reposted videos of Alison Parker’s violent on-camera slaying, Parker has said his campaign will “champion” social media reform. In particular, he will look to change Section 230, a law that protects social media companies from accountability over the content they host on their platforms. Parker said he was well-equipped for a long-shot run. “There’s no candidate that I’m aware of running for Congress that has a running mate,” he said Thursday. “Well, I do. And she’s going to be with me every step of the way.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Michele Bachmann Says Sarah Palin ‘Should Be Commended’ for Eating Out After Positive COVID Test

Former Republican congresswoman Michele Bachmann said Friday that Sarah Palin made a good decision by going to a restaurant in New York after testing positive for COVID-19. Bachmann told Fox News host Jesse Watters that the former vice presidential nominee “is to be commended because she’s trying to act like a normal human being in the greatest city in America: New York City.” Bachmann added that she thinks it’s time to “start resuming normal American life…rather than cowering in our basements.” Palin is in New York for a defamation trial against The New York Times, but the trial was put on hold on Monday when the judge presiding over the case announced that Palin had tested positive for COVID. It’s unclear which day she tested positive. But local guidelines advise individuals who test positive to isolate themselves for five days. Palin was spotted eating outdoors at a Manhattan restaurant on Wednesday. A spokesperson for New York City Hall told CNN that they found her actions “highly irresponsible.” Palin, who is unvaccinated, was also seen eating inside the same restaurant on Saturday—a violation of the city’s vaccine mandate for indoor dining.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jesse Watters: Kamala’s VP Struggles Are ‘Typical Female Problem’

Fox News host Jesse Watters derided Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday, saying she was having “a typical female problem” as she struggles in Washington, D.C. and that “every single article is about her feelings.” Harris previously said that not leaving the D.C. “bubble” was a mistake by her administration, a remark that Watters sneered gave the impression she was “acting like a tourist.” Watters said on The Five, “And I’m sorry to say this, but many people are saying this—I am not saying this, but many are saying—this sounds like a typical female problem. I’m not saying that! I’m saying this is what people are telling me! They say the first female vice president comes in there, and every single article is about her feelings.” Co-hosts Jeanine Pirro and Dana Perino tried to curtail Watters’ remarks. Pirro said, “Jesse, just stop it.”
U.S. POLITICS
New Georgetown Law Exec Deletes ‘Appalling’ Tweets About Biden SCOTUS Picks

Less than a week after being hired to head a high-profile research department at Georgetown Law School, the former head of a conservative D.C. think tank predicted that Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee will be a “lesser black woman.” Former Cato Institute director Ilya Shapiro, now executive director of Georgetown’s Center for the Constitution, wrote, “Objectively best pick for Biden is Sri Srinivasan, who is solid prog and v smart. Even has identity politics benefit of being first Asian (Indian) American. But alas doesn’t fit into last intersectionality hierarchy so we’ll get lesser black woman. Thank heaven for small favors?” In a second tweet, Shapiro added, “Because Biden said he’s only consider [sic] black women for SCOTUS, his nominee will always have an asterisk attached. Fitting that the Court takes up affirmative action next term.” He apologized the next day and deleted the tweets, calling them “inartful.” Georgetown Law School Dean William Treanor said in an email that tweets were “demeaning,” “appalling” and “at odds with everything we stand for at Georgetown Law.”
U.S. POLITICS
