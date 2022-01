The Denver Nuggets will take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on the second night of a back-to-back. The Nets are also facing the second night of a back-to-back as they lost to the Lakers last night 106-96. They will be without two of their stars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. James Harden is expected to suit up, but there have been multiple reports conveying his dissatisfaction with the team. Nonetheless, the Nuggets have struggled in back-to-backs this season and tonight is a great opportunity to remedy that.

