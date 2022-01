Fifa president Gianni Infantino’s comments about African migrants have been described as “completely unacceptable” by Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett.Infantino controversially referenced migrants risking drowning in the Mediterranean during a speech to the Council of Europe on Wednesday, as he spoke about the global benefits of Fifa plans to reform the international calendar which include a proposal for biennial men’s and women’s World Cups.He said: “We need to give hope to Africans so they don’t need to cross the Mediterranean in order to find, maybe, a better life but more probably death in the sea.“We need to give...

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO