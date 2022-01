The only team connected to Josh McDaniels during this year’s HC hiring period, the Raiders are interested in speaking with the longtime Patriots offensive coordinator. While a Wednesday report indicated the Raiders were moving away from a Ziegler-McDaniels pairing, NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo tweets league buzz still points to McDaniels being a preferred option in Las Vegas. This would certainly be an interesting direction to go, given McDaniels’ past and Raider players’ endorsements for interim HC Rich Bisaccia to keep the job.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO