NFL fans were treated to the wildest playoff weekend of all-time in the divisional round, and I can imagine that the words “scripted”, “fake”, and “rigged” were said more times than at a production of Peter Pan. Perhaps the most unique of the four games was the Los Angeles Rams’ 30-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the sense that not only did it have Tom Brady down by 24 points at home (rare), a 24-point comeback (rare), but also one of the longest passes in postseason history by a winning team in the final two minutes (extremely rare).

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO