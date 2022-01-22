ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Tom Izzo joins exclusive club after win over Wisconsin

By Matthew Lounsberry
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 6 days ago

Michigan State picked up a massive win over Wisconsin on Friday night, putting the Spartans in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference standings.

After a home loss to Northwestern last week, and with another tough test upcoming against No. 17 Illinois on Tuesday, MSU was in danger of a potential losing skid had they not beaten the Badgers.

Instead, the Spartans — ranked No. 14 in the country and with an 86-74 road win over No. 8 Wisconsin — will likely return to the Top 10 in both national polls on Monday.

The 12-point victory was significant in other ways as well, specifically for head coach Tom Izzo. According to ESPN's Stats and Info twitter page, Izzo moved into third place all-time in double-digit road victories over teams ranked in the Top 10. He trails only Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and former North Carolina legendary coach Dean Smith.

Looking ahead at Michigan State's schedule, it's highly unlikely that Izzo will add to his total this season. The Spartans only have two more road games on their schedule against ranked opponents — No. 17 Illinois on Tuesday, Jan. 25 and on Mar. 3 against No. 19 Ohio State.

The Fighting Illini will not be ranked in the Top 10 when the Spartans travel to Champaign next week after Illinois lost to Maryland on Friday night. Likewise, the Buckeyes will have to put together a very strong stretch over the next five weeks to be ranked in the Top 10 when Michigan State goes to Columbus in March.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Michigan State basketball: Tom Izzo expresses frustration with early turnovers in 56-55 loss at Illinois

Playing its second consecutive road game against a ranked opponent, Michigan State men's basketball came up just short. The No. 10 Spartans fell 56-55 at No. 24 Illnois after Malik Hall missed the first of two free throws that would have tied the game with 0.2 seconds remaining. Aside from that, Tom Izzo's team once again struggled with turnovers, something he expressed major frustration at during his postgame press conference.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Michigan State basketball: Tom Izzo opens up on Malik Hall after crucial missed free throw in loss at Illinois

Michigan State basketball’s 56-55 loss at Illinois brought about a tough moment for Spartans forward Malik Hall. The Spartans reserve was sent to the free-throw line with 0.2 seconds remaining with his team trailing by two. Hall missed the first, all but ending his team’s chances of a victory. Hall tried to purposely miss the next free throw, but made it. The No. 24 Illini emerged with a victory over the No. 10 Spartans, with Hall being the one under the spotlight. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was asked after the game how he felt Hall would bounce back.
ILLINOIS STATE
247Sports

Michigan vs. Michigan State: Tom Izzo breaks down Spartans' turnover issues, preparation for Michigan

Michigan State (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) looks to bounce back from a 56-55 loss Tuesday at No. 10 Illinois when it hosts Michigan (10-7, 4-3) Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Turnovers plagued the No. 10 Spartans against the Illini, as they had nine of their 11 in the first half. It was something coach Tom Izzo emphasized multiple times during his postgame press conference, and it was a subject he was asked about multiple times in his Thursday press conference when he previewed the Wolverines.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
On3.com

LOOK: Elite 2023 QB Dante Moore visits Michigan State, Tom Izzo

Detroit Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore is the apple of the eye of many Midwestern programs. The top-20 recruit is considered one of the best prospects and quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle. When a guy like that takes a visit, schools are going to make sure they get face time with big names, even if they didn’t play football.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo previews Michigan State's weekend rivalry clash vs. Michigan

Michigan State was rolling into a road trip vs. Michigan earlier this season off of an 8-game winning streak. That contest against the Wolverines was called off due to COVID-19, and the Spartans have since struggled on the court. The Spartans are 2-2 since the canceled game vs. Michigan with...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Izzo
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Dean Smith
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spartans#Northwestern#Msu#Espn#Michigan State#Buckeyes
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Jim Caldwell News

For the past few weeks, former head coach Jim Caldwell has been linked to the Chicago Bears‘ job opening. On Wednesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz had an update on this potential pairing. According to Schultz, the Bears were impressed with Caldwell’s plan for Justin Fields. “Jim Caldwell’s interview...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

College football: 10 teams that could crash Playoff in 2022

The Cincinnati Bearcats crashed the College Football Playoff in grand fashion this past season. They weren't alone — Michigan made its first appearance as well. It marked the first time since 2015 that two teams made their CFB Playoff debut in the same year. While odds are unlikely of a couple capturing the same feat in 2022, one program breaking through could very well be on the horizon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
SpartanNation

SpartanNation

East Lansing, MI
371
Followers
779
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

Comments / 0

Community Policy