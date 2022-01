Although plans are still in the very early stages, the Park City Council took the next step toward expanding the MARC in Park Meadows at its meeting on Thursday. The council decided to move forward with issuing a request for proposal for new indoor pickleball courts and other improvements to MARC facilities like tennis and swimming. The RFP will also explore developing a 16-acre parcel of land near the Park City Ice Arena for more outdoor facilities. The city will now take a deep dive into the project’s scope, cost, and construction timeline before deciding whether to advance the project further.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 8 HOURS AGO