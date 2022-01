Christine Platt, who is known as the Afrominimalist, calls herself “a lifestyle strategist, storyteller and minimalist.” She helps others become mindful consumers while letting go of what no longer serves them. This work reflects her practice of living with intention and avoiding overconsumption, which she uses in her own 630-square-foot home. Her most recent book, “The Afrominimalist’s Guide to Living with Less,” talks about how to have a minimalist lifestyle while still recognizing the importance of history and heritage.

