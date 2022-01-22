BATGIRL Narrowly Escapes Firefly's Blaze In Exciting New Set Videos

It looks like we could be getting Robin back sooner than expected. The upcoming Batgirl movie for the DC Cinematic Universe is filming now and we just got our first look at what she will look like in costume. It’s not bad and you can tell the film intends to pay homage to the New 52 version of the costume. I won’t lie, it does spark my interest. Now all I have to see is a litter teaser of what Brendan Fraser will look like as Firefly and I’ll be good to go. But wait, there’s more. A set photo of a Glasgow mural shows the original dynamic duo in full costume and ready to fight crime. It’s a clear image of what appears to be Michael Keaton’s Batman and a very young Robin. Whoa, now that’s a curious sight. I don’t know about everyone else, but to me, this mural speaks volumes. Not only are we seeing an apparently younger version of Michael Keaton’s Batman, but also another Robin. Or, in other words, Batman’s first sidekick in the DCEU. Now because of Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, we all know that Ben Affleck’s Batman had lost his loyal sidekick years before the events of the movie. He keeps his graffiti-covered costume encased in the Batcave and reminds him of why he needs to take a more violent approach to fighting crime.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO