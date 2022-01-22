ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BATGIRL Narrowly Escapes Firefly's Blaze In Exciting New Set Videos

Cover picture for the articleProduction continues on the HBO Max-exclusive Batgirl movie in Glasgow, Scotland, and these latest set videos give us another glimpse of Leslie Grace in full costume as Barbara Gordon narrowly escapes a blazing inferno set by the villainous Firefly (Brendan Fraser). We've already seen photos of Babs recovering after...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Bilall Fallah
Person
Adil El Arbi
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Christina Hodson
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Leslie Grace
