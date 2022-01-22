ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd’s last-gasp winner vs West Ham sparks huge VAR controversy as Cavani ruled onside in build-up to Rashford goal

By John Hutchinson
 6 days ago
MARCUS RASHFORD'S added-time winner against West Ham sparked huge VAR controversy with viewers convinced Edinson Cavani was offside in the build-up.

The Hammers looked to be on course for a hard-earned point at Old Trafford before Rashford netted with virtually the last kick of the game.

It was once again a case of having to trust the VAR lines - but a fair few still believed Edinson Cavani was offside
Alan Shearer says he thought Cavani was offside

But Cavani, who laid in his team-mate for the winner, appeared clearly offside... to the naked eye at least.

But the technology was checked, and the goal was given.

Former Newcastle and England strike Alan Shearer admitted he thought Cavani was offside, while Mark Lawrenson said there will 'be a row about this'.

The former Match of the Day pundit added: "The number of strange decisions from VAR we have seen, you never, ever know."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Manchester United legend Gary Neville tweeted out his thoughts, sharing the VAR lines writing: "Onside on my ipad."

Ex-Arsenal man Jack Wilshere retweeted this with a cheeky response of: "That's offside at the Emirates!!"

And many footy fans on social media were fuming that the goal was given - but less surprised that United were the benficiaries.

Aymen Bengourina posted on Twitter: "Cavani was clearly offside. Unbelievable."

A rival Arsenal fan wrote: "Cavani was clearly offside. I can't believe this robbery."

A Hammers fan added that his side were 'robbed as usual', with another saying that 'top six bias exists'.

Speaking about his late winner after the game, Rashford told Match of the Day: "It is obviously an important goal and such late on is an amazing feeling.

"We have to use that winning feeling. We could have been a bit better on the ball but managed to get the goal we needed and can use that as motivation now."

Marcus Rashford takes the congratulations off his team-mates for his late winner

