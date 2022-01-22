Winter storm Jasper 2022 path – Hundreds of flights canceled as record-breaking snow falls in sub-30 degree temperatures

HUNDREDS of flights were canceled as record-breaking snow fell and temperatures plunged across several southern states.

Flights were canceled Friday and into Saturday at airports in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia as Jasper made its way through.

At least 186 flights were canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport alone as of midday Saturday.

Jasper dropped 1.9 inches of snow at the airport on Friday, a record for January 21.

Meanwhile the storm, which also brought frigid temperatures, gave many students three-day weekends, as an Arctic front brought dangerous road conditions to much of the US.

With icy conditions and dangerous windchill in several parts of the country, the wintry weather began on Friday afternoon and will continue through the weekend.

The Weather Channel expects the winter storm, which they named Jasper, to sweep up from the Southeast through parts of the Midwest and East Coast.

The Carolinas took the brunt of the storm, with Charleston, South Carolina issuing its first winter storm watch since January 5, 2018.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm watches this week for other huge parts of the country, including New Jersey, Virginia, and Texas.

Some states, including Virginia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, have declared states of emergency ahead of the upcoming storm.

National Weather Service shares snowfall totals

The NWS shared states' high snowfall totals in the Eastern region.

Ohio and North Carolina both saw totals as high as eight inches in some towns.

In Virginia, Gallups Corner saw seven inches of snow.

South Carolina and Massachusetts had over five inches by Saturday evening.

Families prepare for dangerous conditions

Up to six inches of snow were forecast for the Norfolk and Virginia Beach areas, where a construction worker told the AP he was stocking up for the storm.

Chris Stokes said school was canceled for his kids on Friday and his construction jobs were paused, so he planned to slow cook some chicken and assemble some toys from Christmas.

“I bought some salt, so I’ll sprinkle that outside the walkway and just kind of brace for it,” he told the AP.

“Luckily, I got a 4-wheel drive. So, if anything happens I’m not stuck for real. I can probably make it to where I need to go. But I’m sure nothing will be open.”

Soft rime pictures from Georgia

Meteorologist Jim Cantore shared photos from Georgia of soft rime, a phenomenon that occurs when super-cooled water droplets freeze on the outer surfaces of objects.

The beautiful photos show soft, spiky ice along the branches of trees and the edge of a porch.

'Winter wonderland' in Raleigh

Hard freeze warning remains in effect in Louisiana

Much of the American South is dealing with frigid temperatures in the wake of winter storm Jasper.

The Baton Rouge area in Louisiana has been under a hard freeze warning, with temperatures expected to dip below freezing again overnight from Saturday to Sunday.

"For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 this morning. For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected tonight," the Weather Channel warns.

The hard freeze warning remains in effect from 11pm tonight to 9am Sunday.

Nearly 200 flights grounded at North Carolina airport

Hundreds of flights were canceled Friday into Saturday as Jasper blew through the Carolinas, including 186 at Charlotte Douglas International Airport alone.

About 140 of those were canceled Friday night when Jasper dropped a record-breaking 1.9 inches of snow at the airport.

The number of canceled flights at the airport was approaching 200 by midday Saturday.

Icy conditions continue in the south

The Weather Channel reported that the area around Raleigh, North Carolina, will remain dangerous throughout the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing on Saturday afternoon as storm Jasper moves out, but they will drop below freezing -- into the teens -- again overnight.

Icy roads are expected overnight and on Sunday morning, and people in the area are urged to stay home if possible.

Snow in Norfolk and Virginia Beach

Reports early Saturday morning said 5 to 7 inches of snow fell across Norfolk and Virginia Beach, surpassing the seasonal average of 6.2 inches.

Temperatures in the area are expected to get above freezing on Saturday, but will slip back into the teens in Sunday morning.

That means that everything that may melt today will refreeze overnight, creating more hazardous road conditions.

Greenville, North Carolina, covered in snow after Jasper

Greenville, North Carolina, was covered in 3 to 4 inches of snow on Saturday after Jasper blew through on Friday night.

'Even walking outside' could be dangerous in Myrtle Beach

In the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, area, a fire chief warned that even walking out the front door could be treacherous after Jasper blew through.

“One of our biggest concerns are slips, trips and falls," Horry County Fire Chief Joey Tanner said.

"We’re not used to the ice around here as much. Be very careful just stepping out of your own home."

Freezing temps expected to continue in southern states

Forecasters said temperatures likely won’t rise above the 30s in North Carolina and Virginia during the day on Saturday.

Temps are then expected to drop into the 20s and even teens in some places on Saturday night.

Airplane skidded off runway in icy North Carolina conditions

In North Carolina, a Delta Air Lines plane with 19 passengers on board skidded off the runway and rolled into mud.

The plane was taxiing at snowy Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday night, according to airport officials.

No injuries were reported aboard the flight from Washington, D.C.

Southern cities covered in sheets of ice

The National Weather service was logging ice reports throughout the Carolinas Saturday morning after Jasper blew through the areas.

South Carolinians remark on unusual heavy snow fall

Jasper grounds hundreds of flights

More than 500 flights were canceled at airports in Charlotte, North Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina and Richmond, Virginia, according to airline tracker FlightAware.

The tracker said that as of early Saturday morning, 317 flights had already been canceled within, into, or out of the US for the day.

Temperatures drop across country

The National Weather Service released a graphic Saturday morning that showed freezing temperatures throughout much of the country to kick off the weekend.

An ice-covered morning in Myrtle Beach

Video posted to social media on Saturday morning showed a user's car completely covered in a sheet of ice after Jasper made its way through the area.

Storm creates hazardous road conditions

In the Charlotte, North Carolina, area, snow fell for just a few hours on Friday night, according to local outlets.

However, temperatures continued to drop throughout the night to well below freezing, creating hazardous road conditions.

About an inch of snow had fallen by 10.30pm on Friday as Jasper continued to move east.

Winter Weather Advisory in East Georgia

Much of East Georgia is under a winter weather advisory until 10am on Saturday due to the storm.

The advisory was issued for Gwinnett, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Jasper and Putnam Counties, according to CBS 46.

The wintry mix experienced in the area over Friday night into Saturday could create dangerous road conditions.

South Carolina State of Emergency

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has declared another State of Emergency in South Carolina due to the impending winter storm this weekend.

Current weather reports show a mix of snow and ice will begin in the state on late Friday morning and remain through Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has also issued a winter storm watch for the entire Midlands of South Carolina ahead of this weekend.

North Carolina State of Emergency

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has declared a second State of Emergency ahead of the second winter storm expected this weekend.

Starting Thursday, a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and ice are expected to cause major impacts in central and eastern North Carolina.

“This state of emergency will waive some transportation regulations to allow for quicker storm preparation and response and power restoration,” said Governor Cooper in the press release.

“North Carolinians should prepare today for this storm and make sure they have any medications, food and emergency equipment they may need over the next few days.”

Jasper the cat reacts to storm

On Twitter, a cat rescue in Rappahannock County, VA posted a photo of a cat named Jasper--no relation to the storm.

"Jasper heard his name on the Weather Channel. We assured him it had nothing to do with him," the shelter posted.

Weather Channel says 'stay off the roads'

In the Carolinas, snow fell on the roads making many streets impassable.

The snowfall also threatened power outages in the area.

Snow with 'a little sleet'

The Weather Channel shared video of reporter Charles Peek on the ground in FarmVille, North Carolina.

Snow fell steadily in the town Friday evening.

Southeast region’s snowfall totals

These are the towns and cities in the Southewast that have received the most snowfall so far, according to the Weather Channel.

Brevard, NC is in first place with 10 inches.

Scarly, NC received 8 inches.

Boiling Springs and and Mountain Rest, both in South Carolina, saw 6 inches.

And Clarkesville, GA received 5.6 inches.