ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals-Titans live stream (1/22): How to watch NFL playoffs online, TV, time

By Mark Heim
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals face off Saturday, Jan. 22 in an NFL playoff game. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV, which offers a free trial. The Titans have survived using more players than any NFL team in a non-strike season and still earned the AFC’s No. 1...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
lineups.com

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Matchup Preview (1/30/22): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Matchup Preview (1/30/22) Well, well, well, Mr. Burrow and the Bengals live to see another day. Most people had probably not planned on the Bengals making it to the AFC Championship, yet here they are, and according to Joe Burrow, they plan on staying around to see the Super Bowl. They are coming off a huge statement game where they took down a healthy Derrick Henry and the No. 1 seeded Tennessee Titans. This is their first AFC Championship appearance in 33 years. In a tale of two opposites, the Chiefs have also found themselves in the AFC championship game for the fourth straight year and lived up to their AFC-favorite expectations. They took down the Bills last week in one of the best football games I’ve ever seen in my life. 13 is their new lucky number – that’s how many seconds it took for them to come back and win the game against the best defense in the league. If any team deserves to be in the AFC championship for a fourth straight year, it’s probably the Chiefs after last week’s game. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) is giving the Chiefs the edge in this game, giving them a 69.6% chance that they beat the Bengals. They’re giving the Bengals a mere 30.4% chance to beat the Chiefs again.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Zac Taylor
CBS Sports

Chiefs vs. Bengals in AFC title game: Date, time, how to watch, live stream 2022 NFL playoffs with Paramount+

The Chiefs have dominated the AFC ever since Patrick Mahomes' sudden rise to stardom, securing an NFL record fourth straight AFC Championship Game appearance with Sunday night's thrilling overtime win over the Bills. But who's to say the upstart Bengals, fresh off an upset of the No. 1-seeded Titans in Tennessee, can't steal the spotlight on Championship Sunday with another big-play outing from Joe Burrow? Remember that Cincinnati edged Kansas City when these two high-octane offenses faced off in Week 17. Can the Bengals continue their surprise run all the way to the Super Bowl? Or is Mahomes destined to reconfirm Kansas City as a potential dynasty? Either way, this is going to be must-see TV.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Fubo Tv#American Football#Afc South#Afc Central#Raiders#First Afc Championship#The Bengals Titans
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
164K+
Followers
43K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy