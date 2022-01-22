ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, PA

Don't approach lab monkey missing after crash, people told

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJawQ_0dt1pgWS00
Hundred Monkeys Truck Crash Crates holding live monkeys are collected next to the trailer they were being transported in along state Route 54 at the intersection with Interstate 80 near Danville, Pa., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, after a pickup pulling the trailer carrying the monkeys was hit by a dump truck. They were transporting 100 monkeys and several were on the loose at the time of the photo. (Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP) (Jimmy May)

DANVILLE, Pa. — (AP) — Residents of a Pennsylvania county were warned Saturday not to approach a monkey that was missing after a crash involving a pickup that was towing a trailer taking about 100 of the animals to a lab.

State police urged people not to look for or capture the cynomolgus macaque monkey following the Friday afternoon crash on a state highway near an Interstate 80 exit in Montour County.

"Anyone who sees or locates the monkey is asked not to approach, attempt to catch, or come in contact with the monkey. Please call 911 immediately," troopers tweeted.

Trooper Lauren Lesher said the concern was “due to it not being a domesticated animal and them being in an unknown territory. It is hard to say how they would react to a human approaching them."

Several monkeys escaped after the collision between the pickup and a dump truck, but as of Saturday morning only one remained unaccounted for, officials said. The Pennsylvania Game Commission and other agencies searched for it amid frigid weather.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the agency was providing “technical assistance" to state police. The shipment of monkeys was en route to a CDC-approved quarantine facility after arriving Friday morning at New York's Kennedy Airport from Mauritius, the agency said.

The truck had been on its way to a lab, Trooper Andrea Pelachick told The Daily Item newspaper of Sunbury.

The location of the lab and the type of research for which the monkeys were destined weren’t clear, but cynomolgus monkeys are often used in medical studies. A 2015 paper posted on the website of the National Center for Biotechnology Information referred to them as the most widely used primate in preclinical toxicology studies.

Lesher said state police secured the scene for the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The condition and whereabouts of the remaining monkeys weren’t clear Saturday.

The condition of the motorists also wasn’t clear, nor was it clear whether any citations were issued.

A crash witness, Michelle Fallon, told the Press Enterprise newspaper of Bloomsburg that she spoke with the pickup driver and a passenger after the crash. The driver appeared to be disoriented, and the passenger thought he might have injured his legs, she said.

Crates littered the road Friday as troopers searched for monkeys, rifles in hand. Valley Township firefighters used thermal imaging to try to locate the animals, and a helicopter also assisted, the Press Enterprise newspaper of Bloomsburg reported.

The pickup was heading west on I-80 when it got off at the Danville exit and then immediately tried to get back on, driving across the other lane, the newspaper reported.

Fallon told the Press Enterprise that she was behind the pickup when it was hit on the passenger side by the dump truck, tearing off the front panel of the trailer and sending more than a dozen crates tumbling out.

She and another motorist who stopped to help were standing near the scene when the other driver said he thought he saw a cat run across the road, Fallon said.

Fallon peeked into a crate and saw a small monkey looking back at her, she told the newspaper.

“They’re monkeys,” she told the other motorist.

___

This story corrects the first name of a state trooper to Lauren, not Laura, Lesher.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing woman

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Washington are searching for a missing woman, and they need your help. 33-year-old Rebecca Jordan Kloster was last seen in South Strabane Township, in the area of Murtland Ave. and North Ave. on Dec. 19. She was reported missing a month later.
WASHINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bridge collapse: hear the chilling radio calls for help

PITTSBURGH — After a major bridge collapsed into a ravine in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood, the initial calls for help and for more resources were urgent. “We either have a partial bridge collapse at that bridge that goes over Frick Park, or we got a vehicle wrecked off of the bridge that fell approximately 100 feet into Frick Park,” a voice on a police scanner said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing didn't follow training

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — The former head of training for the Minneapolis Police Department testified Friday that the three former officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights did not follow policy or their training when he was killed. A defense attorney, though, said aspects of the training was lacking and that new officers are trained in a culture of obedience.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunbury, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Danville, PA
Danville, PA
Crime & Safety
Montour County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Montour County, PA
City
Bloomsburg, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Suspect in Derry Township hit-and-run crash turns himself in, out on bail

LATROBE, Pa. — The suspect in a Derry Township hit-and-run that left a woman severely injured turned himself into police on Friday morning. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, 30-year-old Bobby Bryer posted his $50,000 bail and has been released. He’s been charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, and other related offenses.
LATROBE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Defense: 3 officers at Floyd killing not trained adequately

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — An attorney for one of the three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for allegedly violating George Floyd’s civil rights suggested Friday that the department’s training is inadequate when it comes to intervening when a colleague is using excessive force and that new recruits are told to obey their senior officers.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pizza delivery driver shoots would-be carjacker 6 times

PHILADELPHIA — An attempted carjacking suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the delivery driver whose car he targeted fought back. Philadelphia police told WCAU the victim was delivering food in the city when the suspect walked up to him, threatened him with a gun and demanded his car. Police said the delivery driver then pulled out his own weapon and shot the suspect six times, WPVI reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeys#Cdc#Daily Item
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: 20 pounds of fentanyl found hidden in fire extinguishers during traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — An Arizona woman is behind bars after police say they found enough drugs in her car to kill 4.5 million people. Adalinda Saucedo was driving on I-40 in Tennessee when she was pulled over for a traffic violation, and officers began to suspect she was involved in illegal activity and began to search her car, WHBQ reported. In the truck, officers said they found two fire extinguishers that appeared to have been tampered with.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WPXI Pittsburgh

Omicron drives US deaths higher than in fall's delta wave

Omicron, the highly contagious coronavirus variant sweeping across the country, is driving the daily American death toll higher than during last fall's delta wave, with deaths likely to keep rising for days or even weeks. The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has been climbing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

US East Coast battens down the hatches ahead of blizzard

BOSTON — (AP) — Last-minute shoppers cleared grocery shelves and raided snowblower dealers Friday along the U.S. East Coast ahead of a storm expected to drop heavy, fast-falling snow on some of the nation's biggest metro areas, including Philadelphia, New York and Boston. Officials from Virginia to Massachusetts...
BOSTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Swastikas scrawled on Union Station in Washington

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Vandals scrawled swastikas on the outside of Union Station, the central hub for regional train transportation in the nation's capital. The graffiti was discovered Friday, one day after International Holocaust Remembrance Day, with crude Nazi symbols marked on columns across the front of the massive building and several clustered around the escalator entrance to the underground D.C. Metro.
WASHINGTON, DC
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
72K+
Followers
88K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy