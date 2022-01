The Notre Dame football team should be explosive on offense in 2022, and here are three players who must be great on that side of the ball next season. Last season, the Notre Dame football team saw Jack Coan step in and struggle a bit in the early going at quarterback. The big issue for the Irish on that side of the ball was the play of the offensive line, which really faltered after Blake Fisher was injured in the Week 1 win against Florida State.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO