Michigan fans have been keeping a close eye on coach Jim Harbaugh and a possible NFL flirtation since the start of the year, because it’s been different. When his name was previously linked to NFL jobs, Harbaugh, who just finished his seventh season, would jokingly refer to “jive turkeys” and dismiss any interest in bolting for the league. But Harbaugh, who hasn’t been available to media since after the Orange Bowl game on New Year’s Eve, hasn’t publicly shot down the speculation.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO