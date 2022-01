South Fulton officials are starting a pilot program to help their public safety personnel actually live in the city they work to protect. The first 25 eligible staff to sign up will get $450 a month from Feb. 1 to Sept. 30 as a rent/mortgage stipend, according to city news release. Currently, only 27% of the city’s public safety workers live in South Fulton. Of those who don’t, 58% say they are interested in relocating to the city.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO