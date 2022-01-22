Two injured during Friday shootings in central Pa.

It began with a bump at a grocery store. It ended with the man following the woman home, knocking on her door, and then opening fire on her and her brother with a gun. As 6ABC in Philly reports, Coatesville, Pa., police are now asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in the double-shooting sparked by that bump at a grocery store on Wednesday.

COATESVILLE, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO