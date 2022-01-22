ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Two injured during Friday shootings in central Pa.

By Jenna Wise
 6 days ago
York City police are looking for the people who shot two men minutes apart Friday night on separate streets. A 39-year-old man was shot at about 7:08 p.m. on...

PennLive.com

Woman bumping into man at Pa. grocery store ends in her shooting

It began with a bump at a grocery store. It ended with the man following the woman home, knocking on her door, and then opening fire on her and her brother with a gun. As 6ABC in Philly reports, Coatesville, Pa., police are now asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in the double-shooting sparked by that bump at a grocery store on Wednesday.
COATESVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. couple killed in house fire: coroner

A fire tore through a Lancaster County home earlier this month and killed an 81-year-old man and woman, authorities said. Ronald D. Louthian and Donna Louthian, both of Peach Bottom, died of smoke inhalation and thermal burns in the Jan. 17 fire on the 100 block of Little Britain Church Road, said Eric Bieber, Lancaster County’s chief deputy coroner.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Driver ejected, pronounced dead after rollover crash on Pa. Turnpike: Cumberland County coroner

A man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday morning after a Turnpike crash in Cumberland County, authorities said. The man was driving west in a white Jeep Cherokee that crashed around 5 a.m. at mile marker 232.4, about two miles west of the Gettysburg Pike in the Mechanicsburg area, according to the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Baltimore firefighter buried in collapse that killed 3 leaves hospital

BALTIMORE (AP) — An injured Baltimore firefighter was released from the hospital Thursday, three days after surviving the collapse of a burning vacant home that killed three colleagues, the fire department said. The Baltimore City Fire Department tweeted that EMT/firefighter John McMaster was released from the University of Maryland...
ACCIDENTS
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

