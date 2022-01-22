Maple Leafs' Ondrej Kase: Unavailable against Islanders

The Leafs saw 3 power play goals from Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, and John Tavares while Jack Campbell hit 20 wins in the 4-3 shootout win. Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews scored in the shootout for Toronto, which is 2-1 in shootouts this season. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim, which is 3-4.
The Anaheim Ducks have been one of the more captivating stories in hockey this season, as a young team full of promising superstars has been getting win after win, and it just keeps looking more likely that they might make a surprise run to the playoffs. It reminds me a lot of the 2016-17 Toronto Maple Leafs team when Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander first joined the team. No expectations, just a lot of fun.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to give Petr Mrazek some more games, beginning on Saturday night when he takes on his former team, the Detroit Red Wings. “We’re going to need Petr a lot here coming up and the New Jersey (Devils) back-to-back that is early next week, that in itself we know we need Petr,” Keefe said. “We just thought getting him this game better prepares him for that versus having an even longer stretch between games.
Erik Haula has played well centering Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak so far, but the Boston Bruins could still be in the market for a second-line center upgrade before the trade deadline. Here are five potential targets.
Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
The Blackhawks’ search for a permanent general manager is about to ramp up. The organization will begin reaching out to potential candidates this week to set up interviews, CEO Danny Wirtz said in a statement Wednesday.
