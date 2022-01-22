Maple Leafs' Ondrej Kase: Unavailable against Islanders

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to give Petr Mrazek some more games, beginning on Saturday night when he takes on his former team, the Detroit Red Wings. “We’re going to need Petr a lot here coming up and the New Jersey (Devils) back-to-back that is early next week, that in itself we know we need Petr,” Keefe said. “We just thought getting him this game better prepares him for that versus having an even longer stretch between games.

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO