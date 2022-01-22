ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' Ondrej Kase: Unavailable against Islanders

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Kase (not injury related) won't play Saturday versus the Islanders,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Maple Leafs score three power-play goals in shootout win against Ducks

The Leafs saw 3 power play goals from Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, and John Tavares while Jack Campbell hit 20 wins in the 4-3 shootout win. Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews scored in the shootout for Toronto, which is 2-1 in shootouts this season. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim, which is 3-4.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Know Your Enemy: How the Maple Leafs match up against a youthful Ducks team

The Anaheim Ducks have been one of the more captivating stories in hockey this season, as a young team full of promising superstars has been getting win after win, and it just keeps looking more likely that they might make a surprise run to the playoffs. It reminds me a lot of the 2016-17 Toronto Maple Leafs team when Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander first joined the team. No expectations, just a lot of fun.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Maple Leafs’ Mrazek to start against Red Wings on Saturday

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to give Petr Mrazek some more games, beginning on Saturday night when he takes on his former team, the Detroit Red Wings. “We’re going to need Petr a lot here coming up and the New Jersey (Devils) back-to-back that is early next week, that in itself we know we need Petr,” Keefe said. “We just thought getting him this game better prepares him for that versus having an even longer stretch between games.
NHL
#Islanders#Maple Leafs#The Toronto Star
Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL

