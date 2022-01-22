ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Money being raised to help fallen cop’s family

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 6 days ago

Donations have been pouring to help the family of slain NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, with about $25,000 being raised in the first push of the drive.

The NY Police and Fire Widows’ & Children’s Benefit Fund, which provides financial assistance to families of firefighters and police officers who died in the line of duty, will be giving the money to Police Officer Jason Rivera’s wife next week.

Rivera, 22, was shot and killed as he and his partner responded to a domestic violence call on W. 135th St. Friday, cops said.

The Widows’ & Children’s fund plans to put together a fundraiser so Rivera’s partner can receive a yearly stipend from the fund for life said Stephen Dannhauser, ­­­Board Chair of the Fund, which is also known as Answer the Call. The stipends averages about $11,000 a year.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family of Officer Rivera, as well as the entire NYPD Community.” Dannhauser said. “Answer the Call vows to honor our fallen heroes by helping those they loved the most - their families. We are also keeping Officer Mora in our prayers. May we never forget the dangers our first responders face each time they report to work and may we always remember and honor those heroes who don’t make it home.”

The cop’s partner, Police Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, was also critically wounded in the firefight. Gunman Leshawn McNeil was also shot and critically wounded.

The group is accepting donations at www.answerthecall.org .

