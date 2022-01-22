10 Weirdest Unmade Disney Films Of All Time

When 101 Dalmatians was first released in 1961, one of the most notable things about the animated feature was the appearance of Cruella DeVille; While the name was too on-the-nose for an antagonist, her long, skinny frame, the black and white hair, and the signature long cigarette holder instantly turned her into one of the most iconic villains in the Disney category. However, not every villain needs their backstory told, and 2021’s Cruella was an example of that. When the trailer first dropped, there was some excitement and buzz in the air as Cruella felt surprisingly dark, in the vein of Joker. Now, don’t get me wrong, skinning innocent puppies is no laughing matter, but Cruella was more of an over-the-top and goofy type villain than the dark, mentally unstable, and murderous Joker. It was an interesting wrinkle that could’ve explored the early life of the Disney villain. Let’s be honest, it’s not exactly a crime to turn animals into fur coats, so that backstory alone wasn’t going to carry the feature through.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO