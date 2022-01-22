ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

10 Weirdest Unmade Disney Films Of All Time

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) can claim a cinematic heritage of beloved classics, it also has a long history of conceiving oddball ventures that never found their ways into theaters. To celebrate this hidden side of the studio's creative dimensions, here are the 10 weirdest Disney films that, for...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Apple Animated Film ‘Luck’ Sets August Release Date, Adds Eva Noblezada and Simon Pegg to Voice Cast

“Luck,” an upcoming animated adventure film from Skydance Animation and Apple Original Films, will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Aug. 5. The studios announced the release date on Wednesday morning, alongside additions to the film’s voice cast. Directed by Peggy Holmes, “Luck” follows the story of Sam Greenfield, ostensibly the unluckiest person alive. After aging out of foster care, Greenfield embarks on a journey to the Land of Luck, working with a group of magical creatures to change the course of her life. Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation have announced that Eva Noblezada (“Hadestown,” “Miss Saigon”) will star in the...
MOVIES
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Disney+ Discounts that Exist Right Now

Gone are the days of VHS collections with all your favorite Disney movies stacked up next to the bulky TV. If you do still have a VHS player, hang on to that guy, because they’re getting very difficult to find. (And also can we come over to watch our Disney tapes on your player? Thanks.)
TV SHOWS
allears.net

PHOTOS: Disney, This Might Be The Weirdest Lightsaber Accessory EVER

If you’re a Star Wars fan, now is the best time ever! From Star Wars Nites at Disneyland, The Book of Boba Fett, and upcoming shows like Ahsoka and Obi-Wan Kenobi, there’s a lot to get excited about nowadays. Today, we were strolling around Galaxy’s Edge when we...
SHOPPING
PopSugar

23 Encanto Toys and Dolls Inspired by the Hit Disney Film

If we learned one thing from Disney's hit animated film Encanto, it's that coffee's for grown-ups . . . and that our kiddos are going to want to let their imaginations run wild with toys — and dolls and costumes! — based off the magical Madrigal family. From a super-strong Luisa figurine to a colorful accordion to a child-size dress modeled after Isabela's flowery look, we've searched inside drawers, under floors, and behind doors to find a perfect plaything for everyone on your shopping list. There are even a few parent-friendly collectibles thrown in!
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
John Musker
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Michael Eisner
Person
Ron Clements
Person
Maurice Sendak
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Henry Selick
Person
Terry Pratchett
Inside the Magic

Guests Worried Disney is Inflating Wait Times for Profits

When visiting Walt Disney World, Disneyland, or any of the Disney Parks and Resorts worldwide, there’s one thing you can count on doing, which is waiting in line. Because of the popularity of the Disney Parks, millions of Guests visit each year, meaning you’ll more than likely have to wait in a few lines to ride and experience your favorite attractions. But after Disney released Genie+ into the Disney Parks, many are starting to wonder if Disney makes a profit off of its long lines.
TRAVEL
localsyr.com

Brian Miller reviews Disney’s latest film”Encanto”

So many movies these days are about heroes with magical powers. Disney’s latest release Encanto takes a different twist on that. It’s a film about a girl without magic powers, unlike the rest of her family. Watch the video above to see if our Brian Miller fell under...
MOVIES
Mercury News

Hear it: ‘Bruno’ song now bigger than ‘Let It Go’ on all-time Disney list

“Let It Go,” the anthem of a generation of “Frozen” fans, has been surpassed on the all-time charts by the catchy “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”. “Bruno,” from “Encanto,” this week reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 list, tying it for second place among all songs from animated Disney films.
MUSIC
allears.net

PHOTOS: Disney World’s Latest Survey Is All About Disney Genie

Disney Genie, love it or hate it, is here to stay at Disney parks. The new service, which provides free planning and a paid FastPass replacement with Genie+, has had its ups and downs and has been a polarizing addition to Disneyland and Disney World. Have you ever wanted to...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Films#Disney World#The Walt Disney Co#Technicolor#Paramount Pictures#Caulfield#German
WDW News Today

Disney Begins Early Development of ‘The Aristocats’ Live-Action Film

According to Deadline, Disney has begun early production of a live-action version of the Walt Disney Productions animated classic, “The Aristocats.”. The original film takes place in the heart of Paris. A kind and eccentric millionairess wills her entire estate to Duchess, her high-society cat, and her three little kittens. Laughs and adventure ensue as the greedy, bumbling butler pulls off the ultimate catnap caper. It’s then up to the rough-and-tumble alley cat, Thomas O’Malley, and his band of swingin’ jazz cats to save the day.
MOVIES
No Film School

'Don't Look Up' Soars to Become Netflix’s Second-Largest Film of All Time

The whole world is watching Don't Look Up on Netflix. As of writing this article, Adam McKay's Don't Look Up is in the Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix. The movie has been viewed for 321,520,000 hours by the general public since it debuted on Dec. 24, making it the second-biggest movie Netflix has debuted to date.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Pixar
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Disney's 'Encanto' film, music are taking off online

Seven weeks after its modest debut in theaters, Walt Disney Co.‘s animated film “Encanto” is having a second life on music and video streaming services. The soundtrack to the film, which features songs by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, became the No. 1 album in the U.S. this week on the Billboard 200, bumping Adele’s “30” from the top spot.
MOVIES
d23.com

All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives

Costume jewelry and accessories have been relied upon across the vast history of film and television to help bring characters to life. Details such as these are often overlooked by an audience, but are, in fact, exactly what make Disney characters unique and timeless. In the exhibition All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives, we take a look at the beautifully designed crowns, tiaras, watches, rings, bracelets, and other accessories that have helped support some of our favorite moments throughout the nearly 100-year history of The Walt Disney Company.
SANTA ANA, CA
gamepur.com

All seven dorms in Disney Twisted-Wonderland

Disney Twisted-Wonderland is a game that must be played to be believed. The mobile game was co-developed by Walt Disney Japan and anime publishing giant Aniplex. Plus, its main script and character designs are by Yana Toboso, the creator of Black Butler. You play as a student attending magic at Night Raven Academy, which is like Hogwarts if Hogwarts’ whole vibe was Disney villains. And, just like at Hogwarts, your experience at the Night Raven Academy will be couched in a “dorm” which is the direct equivalent of a Hogwarts House.
VIDEO GAMES
disneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Entertainment Set To Return To Disney World This Year

It’s 2022 now, and a lot of things have returned to pre-pandemic normal in Disney World. Almost all of the Disney World hotels are open now (and the last one is returning at the end of March), and most dining locations are also open again. We’re still waiting for a few more things to return, like some of the restaurants and shows around the parks. We’re really missing a few fan-favorite productions, but good news: a lot of Disney World entertainment is coming back soon! Here’s a look at ALL of the entertainment that’s coming back to Disney World this year.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

New Disney Film Leaves Parents “Triggered” After Viewing With Kids

With “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” hitting the top charts, Encanto is quickly becoming a very popular and highly talked about Disney film. The song had become very popular on TikTok and is now Oscar-nominated, which is fantastic news as the film is being discussed a lot more now that it is on Disney+ in comparison to when it debuted in theaters. Back on November 24, 2021, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th feature film, Encanto, was released. We can even see characters like Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz) at Disneyland Resort conducting meet and greets with Guests. The film will feature music by Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda and the voices of Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, and Wilmer Valderrama.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why Disney’s Cruella Was A Waste Of Time

When 101 Dalmatians was first released in 1961, one of the most notable things about the animated feature was the appearance of Cruella DeVille; While the name was too on-the-nose for an antagonist, her long, skinny frame, the black and white hair, and the signature long cigarette holder instantly turned her into one of the most iconic villains in the Disney category. However, not every villain needs their backstory told, and 2021’s Cruella was an example of that. When the trailer first dropped, there was some excitement and buzz in the air as Cruella felt surprisingly dark, in the vein of Joker. Now, don’t get me wrong, skinning innocent puppies is no laughing matter, but Cruella was more of an over-the-top and goofy type villain than the dark, mentally unstable, and murderous Joker. It was an interesting wrinkle that could’ve explored the early life of the Disney villain. Let’s be honest, it’s not exactly a crime to turn animals into fur coats, so that backstory alone wasn’t going to carry the feature through.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz On Winning Back Princess-‘Frozen’ Toy Deal With Disney: “Big Brands Give You The Ability To Stand Out”

Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz says today’s acquisition of rights to make dolls and toys stemming from Disney’s princess and Frozen will arm the company with more recognizable properties in a crowded marketplace. “The importance of big franchises is going to become more critical than ever,” CEO Ynon Kreiz, who told Deadline in an interview after the deal was announced earlier today. Hasbro had previously taken the rights from Mattel in 2014. Kreiz said the multi-year pact with Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing had “been in the works for a while.” Mattel already has had licensing deals with Disney for Pixar’s Cars,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
102K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy