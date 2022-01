Minnie Mouse is now sporting a new look, but don’t worry it’s only temporary, NBC News reports. In honor of Women’s History Month in March, the esteemed Disney character is switching out of her original fit, a red-and-white polka dot dress, and into a navy blue pantsuit and matching bow, matching the anniversary logo. But that’s not the only reason she’s getting a new look, she’s also wearing it in honor of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary on March 6.

