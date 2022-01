I recently had to ask someone I was getting ready to work for to write me a check for their deposit and after I asked she made me feel like I was 100 years old. A new survey reveals that 1 out of every 5 people under the age of 25 have never written a check and after the conversation I had with a client the other day it seems like before long checkbooks will be a thing of the past.

