ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams vs. Bucs But No Antonio Brown - I'm Not 'Crazy'

By Mike Fisher
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVhtZ_0dt1kIM500

"Someone told me to get the f–k out of here. I’m not passive-aggressive.” - Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown's theatrical strip-down exit from MetLife Stadium in Week 17 - and then his exit from the roster of the Tampa Bay Bucs - triggered what some would consider normal questions about the standout receiver's mental health.

Brown insists any evaluation along those lines is off-base and unfair.

“Why every time something happens bad, or how someone reacts, ‘Aw, he’s crazy, there’s something wrong with his mental health,’” Brown said during an appearance on the “I AM ATHLETE” show,. “There’s nothing wrong with my mental health.

"Someone told me to get the f–k out of here. I’m not passive-aggressive.”

The Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl champs who are in the playoffs this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams, are claiming that Brown lost his cool because he wasn't getting the ball in that game against the Giants. Brown counters by claiming he was trying to play on an injured ankle and that the Bucs were wrong to try to force him to continue doing so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evKbh_0dt1kIM500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46guzy_0dt1kIM500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X2teU_0dt1kIM500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XyuHz_0dt1kIM500

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SECCM_0dt1kIM500

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

“Imagine the guys you came to battle with while you know your ankle is f—-d … You barely can run. And the guy that you think got your back … They knew about my situation before we even came. I communicated with the coaches, the trainers — everyone knows… And the guy tells you because you can’t go to war with them, ‘Get the f–k out of here,’” Brown said .

"At that point it’s like, 'F–k you, too, bro, professionally.”

The former All-Pro wide receiver, who released text messages with coach Bruce Arias that he believes proves his stance - has experienced a series of incidents involving both his behavior and his legal entanglements, and he has been released by the Bucs. But he insists that he’s not dealing with any mental health issues at this time - and of course that very issue is a sensitive one, not just for the Bucs but also for the Atlanta Falcons, who saw Calvin Ridley depart the team while citing his struggles in that area.

Brown did, however, concedes that he finds it a challenge to maintain his mental health as a football player while keeping his integrity to “get what he wants.''

What will Falcons do with Calvin Ridley (; 2:01)

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
FanSided

These parking prices for Rams-49ers might make your head explode

Paying for parking ahead of the 2021 NFC Championship Game between the No. 6 San Francisco 49ers and the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams will cost someone a small fortune. For fans planning on attending the 2021 NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, you might as well start walking to SoFi Stadium now, as the parking prices are beyond ridiculous.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#American Football#Super Bowl#The Los Angeles Rams#Giants
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
414
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy