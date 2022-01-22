Why You Should Always Have Pasta In Your Pantry

Pasta is the ultimate comfort food. Delicious, versatile, cheap, and easy: What can't it do? Fresh is great if you can get it, but dried is a must-have pantry staple. Chef Chris Riley of The Daring Kitchen told Prevention, "It is not expensive and is easy to stock up and store....
Nothing is worse than carrying a gallon of milk home from the grocery store only to realize it expires in two days. Most grocery stores are busy enough that they rotate their stock often, so you'll usually never find anything outright expired. Still, sometimes, you might end up with something approaching its expiration date much sooner than you would like, forcing you to use it quickly or worse, throw it away before it's done. Most grocery stores are set up with each item in a row, so it's easy just to grab whatever is in front, which is by design — you're supposed to grab the item closest to the front.
Another night, same nagging question: "What to make for dinner?" It may not sound like a big deal, but cooking can be a major stressor for those most often charged with the task. Adding to the stress...
TikTok is a haven for food trends. Last year it gave us everything from baked feta pasta, to Emily Mariko’s salmon and rice, as well as baked oats and “nature’s cereal”.Now, less than one month into 2022, we’ve already got our first food trend from the video sharing platform: overnight Weetabix.Similar to overnight oats, overnight Weetabix is prepared the night before and is ready to eat when taken out of the fridge the next morning.The hashtag #overnightweetabix has already amassed 15.8 million views on TikTok, and users say the added sugar-free breakfast “tastes like cheesecake”.The most basic recipe for overnight...
While there's a definite difference between the taste of perfectly ripe fruits and those that could use a bit more time, nothing bad will actually happen if you bite into a peach that's a little less than juicy. It may yield an unpleasant texture, but there aren't really any potential disastrous outcomes. That's not the case with seafood — when it comes to fish, the fresher, the better, and you never want to be eating one that has gone bad in any way.
Britain has a strange relationship with frozen food. Despite evidence showing that plenty of frozen fruit and vegetables retain their nutritional value – sometimes even better than fresh produce – there seems to be a prevailing attitude that frozen food is just not as good as fresh.Home cooks such as Delia Smith, Nigella Lawson, and Jack Monroe have long hailed the practicality and usefulness of frozen vegetables at hand. However, Smith’s 2008 cookbook, titled How To Cheat At Cooking, drew intense backlash because she recommended ingredients like frozen potatoes and tinned mince.Chefs such as Raymond Blanc criticised the TV cook...
When you go to Ruth's Chris Steak House, meat is probably the main thing on your mind. You want to make sure you pick out just the right steak, and you want it to be cooked to perfection. After all, that's what a steakhouse is all about. But what about the ancillary dishes? Sides can be overlooked at steakhouses, but in reality, they can make or break your meal. Even if you have a top-notch steak, you're going to want to take a bite of something different from time to time, and a sad, wilted salad or unseasoned French fries can absolutely tank your otherwise delicious meal.
Remember when Olive Garden put the kibosh on the whole filling up on free breadsticks and salad thing? (via Olive Garden) They started charging customers who wanted to make it a stand-alone meal. (Asked The Cold Wire) You can now order unlimited bread, salad, and soup anytime you want, but it will cost you varying amounts depending on the time of day and whether you order it off their lunch or dinner menu.
The Lady and the Tramp had it right all along: Pasta is one of the most romantic foods you can serve to your sweetheart on Valentine's Day. And with one of these recipes in your back pocket, it will also be one of the simplest dinners to make. From a make-ahead friendly ragu to a spur of the moment linguine, these pasta recipes make it easy to cook up something deliciously shareable in honor of Cupid's favorite holiday.
Whether you’re hoping to fan the flames of love or simply want to hunker down with your housemates, Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity to celebrate with your nearest and dearest, and tuck into some tasty food.Want to give busy restaurants and overpriced menus a miss this year? The good news is that it’s never been easier to enjoy a slap-up meal from the comfort of your own home.Supermarkets have been getting in on the V-Day action for years now, serving up full-course dinners for knockdown prices so you can create a dining experience to remember, with everything from top-quality...
There are a lot of acceptable toppings for toast: a smear of butter, a tablespoon of jam, or, if you've been on social media lately, a dollop of yogurt. However, arguably the most popular toast topping over the last few years is avocado. Avocado toast was named the biggest breakfast trend of 2017 by My Fitness Pal, according to Insider, and it continues to be popular today. There are a lot of benefits to spreading the green fruit over your slice of toast. Because of the healthy fats, fiber, nutrients, and vitamins in the food, adding more of it to your daily diet can help improve your digestive and immune systems and reduce your risk of heart disease (via Healthline).
Ina Garten has some strong opinions when it comes to clam chowder. She's so passionate about the classic soup that the "Barefoot Contessa" star doesn't even use her popular "store-bought is fine" catchphrase when it comes to this recipe. If you are not familiar with the rich and thick chowder, it naturally includes clams as the main ingredient. Clam chowder is perfect on a cold day after an epic snowball fight or a lovely spring day watching the waves roll in. But as we noted, Garten certainly has her preferences for this recipe.
If you're a fan of peanut butter, you need to include almond butter in your pantry. Like peanut butter, almond butter is a nut butter made from blending almond into a paste, often with additional oils and sweeteners. Almond butter is incredibly versatile and can easily be swapped into most recipes that call for peanut butter to add a slightly different nutty flavor. According to Self, "you can cook, bake, and swirl almond butter into almost anything. Savory dipping sauces, nutty salad dressings, three-ingredient cookies, even soups and curries — almond butter can take all of these things to the next level."
Geoffrey Zakarian has shared his recipe for bean salad with the world, and it is giving our tastebuds all kinds of delicious vibes. The "Iron Chef" title holder and judge on everyone's favorite food competition, "Chopped," took to Instagram to share the ingredients that go into this dish, but there are two unexpected items included that has social media in a tizzy.
Sushi is easily one of our favorite meals when dining out. The fresh fish, hearty rice, and flavorful sauces are a winning combination that provides ultimate satisfaction. However, with the variety of sushi rolls available, many are not so healthy, and some are surprisingly high in calories. If you are looking for a meal that is healthy and balanced, you might want to put some rolls on your radar to avoid.
Martha Stewart is quite possibly our favorite domestic diva. The media mogul can do it all, whether she is sharing how to make her famous Martha-Rita, the green juice she drinks every morning, or giving up her foolproof garlic-peeling hack. Stewart is always imparting helpful ways to make cooking and entertaining a cinch. And now her brilliance is at it again as she has shared a genius hack to get rid of those annoying price stickers that come on just about everything you buy and never seem to cleanly come off the surface, leaving behind a sticky residue that always seems to linger.
