Wildfire alongside Highway 1 in Big Sur prompts evacuations

MONTEREY, Calif. (KNX) — A wildfire near California’s iconic Highway 1 along the Pacific Coast prompted officials to issue evacuation orders in parts of Monterey County Friday night.

The Colorado Fire began in Palo Colorado Canyon in Big Sur, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Services. The fire burned around 100 acres prior to the issuance of evacuation orders. It was located near Highway 1, north of the Bixby Bridge, according to Caltrans.

Dry winds pushed the fire toward the highway, according to the National Weather Service.

Four engines were dispatched by CAL FIRE to fight the flames. Overall 13 agencies were on the scene to help contain it.

As the Colorado Fire spread, officials closed off a section of Highway 1 in both directions for 21 miles, between the entrance to Andrew Molera Park in Big Sur to Rio Road in Carmel.

Evacuations were mandated for all areas west of 3800 Palo Colorado Road to Highway 1, and south to Bixby Creek. It was not immediately known how many residents were impacted by the order.

The Red Cross is assisting with shelter at Carmel Middle School for those evacuated. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was also providing emergency pet supplies at their Salinas shelter.

