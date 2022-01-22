ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Wildfire alongside Highway 1 in Big Sur prompts evacuations

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKsYP_0dt1j1Om00

MONTEREY, Calif. (KNX) — A wildfire near California’s iconic Highway 1 along the Pacific Coast prompted officials to issue evacuation orders in parts of Monterey County Friday night.

The Colorado Fire began in Palo Colorado Canyon in Big Sur, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Services. The fire burned around 100 acres prior to the issuance of evacuation orders. It was located near Highway 1, north of the Bixby Bridge, according to Caltrans.

Dry winds pushed the fire toward the highway, according to the National Weather Service.

Four engines were dispatched by CAL FIRE to fight the flames. Overall 13 agencies were on the scene to help contain it.

As the Colorado Fire spread, officials closed off a section of Highway 1 in both directions for 21 miles, between the entrance to Andrew Molera Park in Big Sur to Rio Road in Carmel.

Evacuations were mandated for all areas west of 3800 Palo Colorado Road to Highway 1, and south to Bixby Creek. It was not immediately known how many residents were impacted by the order.

The Red Cross is assisting with shelter at Carmel Middle School for those evacuated. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was also providing emergency pet supplies at their Salinas shelter.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
Government
County
Monterey County, CA
State
California State
Monterey County, CA
Government
City
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
City
Salinas, CA
State
Colorado State
Local
California Government
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy