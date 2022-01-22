ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neil Critchley impressed by Blackpool’s energy and determination in Millwall win

Neil Critchley credited his players’ relentless energy and determination after Shayne Lavery’s second-half strike was enough to beat Millwall 1-0 at Bloomfield Road.

Lavery smashed home a rebound after CJ Hamilton had an initial shot blocked 10 minutes into the second half and then helped the Seasiders hang on for their second win in a row.

Lavery’s goal was exactly what Blackpool deserved after they dominated the first half and boss Critchley praised their never-say-die spirit for eventually seeing off the Lions.

“It was hard-fought and not pretty at times, but we got the job done. If any team deserved to win on the balance of chances it was us,” he said.

“We have followed the win over Hull with another 1-0, which is always pleasing. I felt we worked their keeper more than they worked ours in the first half.

“We scored when we were on top and then saw the game out relatively comfortably. We protected the goal really well. The players gave me, the club and the fans everything.

“Any win in this division is hard-fought, you have to be right at it for 95 minutes and today we were.

“It was a good finish (by Shayne Lavery). He causes problems and is a constant menace. At half-time we asked for a bit more, to get more crosses in and create some momentum.

“We started the second half really well. It was a centre-forward’s finish and I’m delighted for him.”

The win lifts Blackpool to 12th in the table, three points above Saturday’s opponents, who have now lost three games in a row.

Blackpool could have been out of sight by half-time but Josh Bowler, Lavery and Gary Madine all missed excellent chances.

Millwall almost snatched a point 11 minutes from time when Tyler Burey forced Dan Grimshaw into a fine save.

The Lions have now won just one game since December 4 and only one away match since October 19 and manager Gary Rowett is keen to cure their travel sickness after another limp performance.

Rowett had hoped to open the game up in the second half but they were a goal down before the hour-mark and chasing the game.

The former Derby and Stoke boss admitted they lacked the spark required to fight back from a goal down.

“When you look at our recent away games, we haven’t done the right things for long enough in those games,” he said.

“It’s as simple as that. You can’t come here and concede soft goals, and that is what we have done.

“I thought we were relatively solid in the first half. We felt if we could be competitive in the game we could bring attacking players on late in the game and try and open it up. But you can’t be 1-0 down when you do that.

“We haven’t performed well enough often enough in the away games and not enough players have stepped up and performed.

“Yes we are having a tough time with injuries, but we have to come here and show what good players we have.

“The fans turned up in great numbers and I’m disappointed for them. We didn’t give them enough spark in the game.”

