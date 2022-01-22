Nebrasketball vs. Wisconsin Moved Back Two Days

Rescheduling creates Thursday twin bill of Husker men and Husker women vs. Badgers

Next week's Nebraska men’s home basketball game against No. 8 Wisconsin has been moved back two days because of health and safety protocols in the Husker program.

The game, originally scheduled for Tuesday night, will now be played at 4 p.m. CDT Thursday.

The move creates a twin bill at Pinnacle Bank Arena, as the Husker women are also facing Wisconsin on Thursday. That game has now been moved back an hour, to 8 p.m.

Fans with tickets for the men's game will be able to attend the women’s game and sit in select general admission areas (sections 111-113 and 122-102). Fans will need to exit the arena after the men’s game re-enter after gates reopen at 7 p.m.

Due to previous postponements, it will be the first game in 10 days for the Husker men and the first in 11 days for the Nebraska women. Both games will be carried on BTN and the Huskers Radio Network.