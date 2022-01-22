ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Hartlepool lacked quality in Stevenage draw – Graeme Lee

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6bnx_0dt1hfM300

Graeme Lee wants to see Hartlepool turn up the heat on opponents after they were forced to come from behind to earn a point in a 1-1 draw against Stevenage.

Pools never really looked in much trouble until Gary Liddle brought down Jamie Reid and Luke Norris put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot with 20 minutes left.

Hartlepool had struggled to find a breakthrough before that, highlighting why they had gone 386 minutes without scoring in Sky Bet League Two.

That goal drought did come to an end when captain Nicky Featherstone curled in a superb right-footed strike from 20 yards with 13 minutes remaining.

But Hartlepool could not find a winner to secure what would have been only their second win in 12 league games.

Lee said: “We lacked that final bit of quality, especially in the first half. We created a couple of fantastic opportunities, but in the second half for the first 25 minutes we lacked it.

“When Nicky, who was fantastic, gets on the ball we are on it, but we need others to do that.

“I felt we controlled the game. We were under no real pressure and then the silly tackle from Liddle means we were then chasing the game.

“We had to do something. It was a fantastic goal. Stevenage will be delighted with a point and we are not. We lacked that final pass, that real desire to get in the right areas.

“We need to be finishing teams off like today. The response was good but we shouldn’t be waiting until we are 1-0 down, we should have that desire no matter what.”

Stevenage boss Paul Tisdale had no complaints about the outcome and is prepared to forgive his team for letting the lead slip.

Boro had won two of their previous three unbeaten matches and looked like climbing above their opponents until Featherstone’s strike.

But Tisdale, whose side are 19th and nine points clear of the relegation zone, said: “Hartlepool had a good go at it, we actually started to sit deep.

“We had five minutes when we were waiting to make a decision on Scott Cuthbert because he felt his hamstring. We had to wait and it is always the way, they equalised with a brilliant strike.

“I felt we always had something in us today, but it was, at times, a tired performance, not in terms of drive and motivation, just we didn’t have the spark of recent games.

“It was another point against a really good team on their own patch. If we stand back and think about it then it’s not a bad point.

“I know where we have to improve, we have players who are fully engaged. There are areas I want to improve but we have to nudge those forward rather than start again.

“We are making progress and it is an important point on the road.

“It will be good now to have a full week. We have to make the most of this week and get ready for the big fortnight.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Hartlepool FC pay tribute to unlikely fan Meat Loaf

Football club Hartlepool have paid tribute to Meat Loaf by playing a number of the late singer’s hits before kick-off. The rock star, born Marvin Lee Aday, who has died aged 74, sold millions of albums worldwide, with Bat Out Of Hell being one of the best selling albums of all time.
SOCCER
newschain

Paul Tisdale loved what he saw from Stevenage in draw with Sutton

Stevenage boss Paul Tisdale said he was happy that his side wanted to score more despite conceding in added time during their 3-3 draw against promotion-chasing Sutton. Tisdale’s side went 2-0 up just before half-time after goals from Luke Norris and Jamie Reid. But despite controlling the early stages...
SOCCER
newschain

Keith Millen sees positives after Carlisle draw with Hartlepool

Carlisle manager Keith Millen watched his side drop points at home for a second successive game but had few complaints after a goalless League Two draw with Hartlepool. The Cumbrians are now unbeaten in five league outings and have conceded just twice in six games. Millen is guiding them well...
SOCCER
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Reid
Person
Luke Norris
Person
Scott Cuthbert
Person
Nicky Featherstone
Person
Paul Tisdale
Person
Gary Liddle
newschain

Sutton strike at the death to sting struggling Stevenage

Richie Bennett scored late on as promotion-chasing Sutton salvaged a 3-3 draw against relegation-threatened Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium. Luke Norris opened the scoring after 34 minutes before Jamie Reid doubled Stevenage’s lead. After Alistair Smith scored for the visitors in the 58th minute, Reid grabbed his second shortly...
SOCCER
newschain

Carlisle keep unbeaten run going with draw against Hartlepool

Improving Carlisle extended their unbeaten Sky Bet League Two run to five games with a 0-0 draw against stubborn visitors Hartlepool. The Cumbrians hit the crossbar while Pools could have gained only a second away league win of the campaign were it not for home goalkeeper Mark Howard. Ben Killip...
SOCCER
newschain

Paul Tisdale could mix things up when Stevenage host Crawley

Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale has suggested he may need to make changes to freshen up his side as they host Crawley in Sky Bet League Two. New signing Luke O’Neill could come back into the reckoning after sitting out Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Sutton. Defender Michael Bostwick, who...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hartlepool
newschain

Stevenage end Crawley’s unbeaten run as substitute Luke Norris strikes

Luke Norris stepped off the bench to score the winner for struggling Stevenage as they recorded an important 2-1 victory against in-form Crawley. The result – Boro’s second win in three games – opened up an eight-point gap between them and the League Two relegation zone, while this was a first defeat in six games for Crawley.
SOCCER
newschain

Bristol Rovers leave it late to beat 10-man Hartlepool

Late strikes from Aaron Collins and Antony Evans gave Bristol Rovers a 2-0 League Two victory over Hartlepool at the Memorial Stadium. Striker Collins connected perfectly with a right-footed shot after the visitors failed to clear a left-wing cross after 87 minutes and saw the ball rocket into the roof of the net from 10 yards.
SOCCER
newschain

Hartlepool still without Jamie Sterry when Stevenage come to town

Hartlepool will again be without defender Jamie Sterry through suspension for the Sky Bet League Two match against Stevenage. Sterry serves the second of a two-game ban after his red card at Bristol Rovers, with Reagan Ogle again likely to come into the backline. Striker Marcus Carver will be monitored...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Lewis Alessandra could start for Carlisle against former employers Hartlepool

Carlisle striker Lewis Alessandra will hope for further action against former club Hartlepool when the League Two clubs meet on Tuesday evening. Alessandra scored a last-gasp equaliser after coming off the bench to make his first appearance in two months in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Crawley and will be keen to step up his comeback.
SOCCER
BBC

Omar Bogle: Hartlepool United sign striker after Doncaster Rovers exit

Hartlepool United have signed striker Omar Bogle on a two-and-a-half-year deal, after he ended his contract with Doncaster Rovers by mutual consent. The 28-year-old scored three goals in 28 games at Rovers, although he netted just once in 11 matches this season for the League One side. Bogle has played...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Danny Mullen could be back for Dundee’s clash with St Mirren

Dundee striker Danny Mullen could return for the cinch Premiership clash with former club St Mirren. Mullen missed the midweek draw against St Johnstone with a sickness bug. Niall McGinn and Jay Chapman are in line for home debuts. Jordan Marshall remains a doubt while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and Lee...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy