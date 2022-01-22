ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Kallum Higginbotham sends St Johnstone to shock Scottish Cup exit

By NewsChain Sport
 6 days ago
St Johnstone’s defence of the Scottish Cup ended in embarrassing fashion with a 1-0 defeat to part-timers Kelty Hearts

The double cup holders were unbeaten in knockout competition last season but succumbed to a 10th successive loss as they crashed out at the first hurdle following Kallum Higginbotham’s strike in the 13th minute of extra-time.

The Premiership side, rock bottom in the league, failed to find a response against their League Two hosts and were booed off by angry fans at the full-time whistle.

The result will ramp up the pressure on under-fire manager Callum Davidson.

Saints came close twice in the space of a few seconds in the 11th minute as they sought an early breakthrough.

First, debutant Tony Gallacher sent in a superb cross from the left that picked out the run of Chris Kane, but the striker’s glancing header was turned away by Darren Jamieson.

And the Kelty keeper came to the rescue again just moments later.

This time, Ali Crawford found a pocket of space and curled in a shot from 25 yards out, only for Jamieson to beat away the effort at his left post.

The tie became bogged down in a midfield battle for most of the remainder of the first-half before Kelty came close on the stroke of half-time.

Striker Nathan Austin eased away from his markers before drilling in a long-range effort, but Zander Clark held on to his right.

St Johnstone emerged from the interval with renewed energy and threatened the breakthrough they wanted just a minute in.

Kelty only half cleared a corner and midfielder Jacob Butterfield’s drilled shot whistled inches over.

Skipper Liam Gordon flashed a 30-yard shot wide of the upright in the 58th minute and Nadir Ciftci nodded a James Brown cross over as Saints ramped up the pressure in search of the opener.

Kelty earned some respite with a Ross Philp drive that sailed just too high but they defended stoutly to force extra-time.

Crawford struck the bar with a free-kick in the 96th minute, but it was Kelty who stunned their Premiership opponents with the breakthrough.

The home side cleared a corner and Gallacher allowed the ball to bounce on the halfway line before being robbed of possession by Alfredo Agyeman to spark a counter-attack.

The substitute retained possession long enough for support to arrive and he picked out the run of Higginbotham.

The experienced campaigner coolly waited for an opening before slotting beyond Clark into the bottom corner.

Saints struggled to find a way of troubling their hosts as time ticked away and replacement Botti Biabi was inches away from a second for Kelty when he struck the bar in the second-half of extra-time.

And when Jamieson held onto Stevie May’s header with the last attack of the tie, it was clear it was going to be Kelty’s afternoon.

Related
newschain

Murray Davidson backs struggling St Johnstone to turn season around

Murray Davidson is adamant St Johnstone are perfectly capable of turning their season around. Last year’s cup double winners are two points adrift at the foot of the cinch Premiership and have lost their last nine matches in all competitions. However, Saints have generally been competitive in most of...
SOCCER
newschain

New signing John Mahon not ready to start for St Johnstone

St Johnstone could have new signing John Mahon in their squad for their cinch Premiership survival battle against Dundee, but the Irish defender is not ready to start. Callum Hendry has been recalled from a loan spell with Kilmarnock and Cammy MacPherson has signed from St Mirren after being briefly recalled by the Paisley club from a loan spell in Perth.
SOCCER
newschain

Departing John Souttar in Hearts squad for St Johnstone squad

Robbie Neilson will continue to utilise John Souttar despite the Hearts defender signing a pre-contract agreement with Rangers to join the Ibrox club in the summer. Souttar is in the squad for the home cinch Premiership game against St Johnstone on Tuesday night. Liam Boyce is back after recovering from...
SOCCER
newschain

David Martindale fends off St Johnstone interest in Alan Forrest

David Martindale has revealed Livingston have rejected two bids from St Johnstone for winger Alan Forrest. The 25-year-old’s contract is up in the summer but the Perth club, who are bottom of the cinch Premiership, are looking to bring in the former Ayr player this month. However, Livi boss...
SOCCER
newschain

St Mirren sail into Scottish Cup fifth round with victory at Ayr

St Mirren booked their place in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with a comfortable 2-0 win at Ayr. First-half goals from Kyle McAllister and Greg Kiltie secured the victory for Jim Goodwin’s side, while the cinch Championship club’s best chance came from a late Tomi Adeloye header that went wide.
SOCCER
newschain

Celtic given brief scare in Scottish Cup win over Alloa

Celtic booked their place in the Scottish Cup fifth round with a 2-1 win win over Alloa which ended with a hint of nerves for the Parkhead side. First-half goals from Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis and winger Liel Abada had the Hoops comfortably ahead by the interval against the cinch League One side at the Indodrill Stadium.
WORLD
newschain

Aberdeen ease past Edinburgh City to reach Scottish Cup fifth round

Aberdeen eased their way into the Scottish Cup fifth round after a dominant 3-0 win over cinch League Two side Edinburgh City. The cinch Premiership side were never troubled by their lower-league opponents and first-half strikes from Ryan Hedges and Christian Ramirez had the match won, before Lewis Ferguson added a third right at the death.
SOCCER
newschain

Rangers ease past Stirling Albion 4-0 in Scottish Cup

Alex Lowry scored a dream debut goal while James Tavernier scored and missed a penalty as Rangers swept Stirling Albion 4-0 in the Scottish Cup at Ibrox. The 18-year-old midfielder replaced the injured Ianis Hagi early in the fourth-round tie and gave the home fans a glimpse of the future in the 31st minute with a well-taken finish.
SOCCER
newschain

Dan Cleary up for the survival fight at St Johnstone

Dan Cleary is up for the fight at St Johnstone as they battle for cinch Premiership survival. The 25-year-old Irish defender arrived at McDiarmid Park from Dundalk earlier in the month to find last season’s double cup winners bottom of the table. The Perth club’s problems were compounded by...
SOCCER
newschain

St Johnstone recall Callum Hendry from Kilmarnock loan

Callum Hendry has returned to St Johnstone after having his loan spell at Kilmarnock cut short by his parent club. The 24-year-old striker moved to Rugby Park at the start of October on a deal until the end of the season. However, Saints, who are bottom of the cinch Premiership...
SOCCER
newschain

Celtic to host Raith Rovers in Scottish Cup fifth round

Celtic have been drawn at home against Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup fifth round. The Hoops, who won 2-1 at Alloa on Saturday evening, have already beaten the Fifers 3-0 in the Premier Sports Cup at Parkhead this season. Rangers will play bottom-tier opposition again. The Gers saw off...
SOCCER
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Everton, Hearts, Hibs, Souttar, Hagi, Forrest, Montgomery, Olsen, Allan, Simms, St Johnstone, Livingston

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has admitted that Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi's season-ending injury could influence Rangers' activity in the remaining few days of the transfer window but insists he is still content to wait until the summer for Heart of Midlothian centre-half John Souttar's arrival. (The Scotsman) Rangers manager Giovanni...
SOCCER
newschain

Ayo Obileye penalty helps Livingston progress in Scottish Cup

Ayo Obileye’s first-half penalty sent Livingston into the last 16 of the Scottish Cup at Ross County’s expense. In the only all-Premiership clash of the round, the decisive incident came after 16 minutes following County defender Declan Drysdale’s foul on Bruce Anderson inside the area. County pushed...
SOCCER
newschain

More injury woe for St Johnstone with Nadir Ciftci set for spell on sidelines

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was left cursing his luck after recent signing Nadir Ciftci joined a mounting casualty list during the goalless draw with Dundee. The former Dundee United and Celtic attacker suffered a hamstring strain eight minutes into his home debut as Saints halted an eight-game losing run in the cinch Premiership.
SOCCER
