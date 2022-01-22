Wisconsin's upcoming game against Nebraska has been rescheduled

The Wisconsin Badgers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) were initially scheduled to play their next game on the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-13, 0-8 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 25th. That date has now been rescheduled for Thursday, January 27th at 4.PM on BTN.

This scheduling adjustment became necessary for Nebraska after they were forced to cancel their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The reasoning is simple, Nebraska is enduring a Covid-19 outbreak within their locker room, and are at risk of not having enough healthy players. For this game to still take place, the Cornhuskers will need a minimum of seven available scholarship players for Thursday’s contest.

Wisconsin will be looking to bounce back after a tough 86-74 loss at home to Michigan State.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.