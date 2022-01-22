ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Wisconsin's upcoming game against Nebraska has been rescheduled

By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nAtPg_0dt1hY7q00

The Wisconsin Badgers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) were initially scheduled to play their next game on the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-13, 0-8 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 25th. That date has now been rescheduled for Thursday, January 27th at 4.PM on BTN.

This scheduling adjustment became necessary for Nebraska after they were forced to cancel their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The reasoning is simple, Nebraska is enduring a Covid-19 outbreak within their locker room, and are at risk of not having enough healthy players. For this game to still take place, the Cornhuskers will need a minimum of seven available scholarship players for Thursday’s contest.

Wisconsin will be looking to bounce back after a tough 86-74 loss at home to Michigan State.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ohio State Football foe could get number one transfer QB

The transfer portal has been good for the Ohio State football program. It has been useful for other teams around the country too, including in the Big Ten. It looks like the Buckeyes might have some tougher competition next year because of one particular player in the transfer portal. It...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Local
Nebraska Basketball
State
Nebraska State
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Joe Burrow’s Honest Admission

Joe Burrow is an Ohio native and spent the first half of his college football career at Ohio State before famously transferring to LSU, where he became a Heisman Trophy winner and national champion. But he still looks back fondly on his Ohio State days, to the delight of Buckeyes fans.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Badgers#The Nebraska Cornhuskers#Btn#The Ohio State Buckeyes#Michigan State
Yardbarker

Did Wisconsin AD tease some Caleb Williams transfer news?

Wisconsin’s athletic director is adding gasoline to the fire regarding the Caleb Williams rumor. A report emerged this week saying that the Badgers were a surprising contender to land Williams as a transfer. The report came as a surprise to many for multiple reasons. One, Wisconsin isn’t exactly the...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan News

Last Friday, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. It turns out his replacement might very well be Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Ravens are targeting Macdonald as their next defensive coordinator. A deal is expected to...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

72K+
Followers
118K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy