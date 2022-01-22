ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MA

Do you know the signs of hypothermia?

By Melissa Torres, Jillian Andrews
 6 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures on Saturday morning were in the single digits with wind chill and dry air, and these frigid temperatures can come quickly become dangerous if you’re spending time outside.

According to the CDC, hypothermia is caused by prolonged exposure to very cold temperatures. And due to wind chill it might be colder outside than your weather thermometer is reading.

22News spoke with Chris Bouzakis, 22News Storm Team Meteorologist, who says, “With wind chill, when we get temperatures for instance of 20 degrees and windspeed of 10 miles an hour, it actually feels like nine degrees, so wind chill is not the actual temperature of the air, it’s what it feels like on the human skin.”

The warning signs of hypothermia include exhaustion, confusion, memory loss or slurred speech. For infants symptoms include: bright red, cold skin and very low energy. If you or someone you’re with is experiencing these symptoms call 911 immediately.

Bouzakis added, “For the next week or two into the end of January it’s going to be below average temperature, so we’re going to see this long stretch of cold temperatures continue.”

If you plan on driving out of the area travel experts recommend you fill your tank before heading on the road. Running out of gas in freezing temperatures could leave you stranded in the cold.

AAA also has a list of useful things to keep in your vehicle during the winter season:

  • A charged cellphone
  • First aid kit
  • Drinking water and snacks
  • A flashlight with extra fresh batteries
  • Blankets
  • Rags, paper towels or wipes
  • Basic set of tools, duct tape, road flares
  • Ice scraper
  • Jumper cables
  • Traction aid such as sand, salt, even cat litter will work
  • Raincoat, gloves
  • A shovel
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

