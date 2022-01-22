ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gunman in NY officer’s killing had argument with mother over diet before police were called, sources say

By ROCCO PARASCANDOLA AND THOMAS TRACY
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

NEW YORK — A young NYPD officer was fighting for his life Saturday after he was shot and his partner killed in a Harlem apartment ambush set off by a bizarre family feud between a mother and her gun-toting, ex-con son over his vegan diet, police sources said....

