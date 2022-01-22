Warren Jackson: Cut from practice squad

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
Broaddus’ friends in the NFL are his Gang of 7, and they’ve chimed in on how they’d rank the importance of key Cowboys free agents. How do they order the trio of Randy Gregory, Dalton Schultz and Connor Williams?
The Baltimore Ravens ended their 2021 season on a six-game losing streak and now turn their attention to the 2022 offseason. They will have many opportunities to improve their roster over the coming months, as they have a few big needs that need to be taken care of. One position...
The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning an unprecedented corner in the history of their franchise and plenty of tough decisions will be made with key starters hitting free agency. For the first time in what feels like forever, Mike Tomlin and his staff will enter next season without Ben Roethlisberger. While Tomlin and the Steelers’ brass have proven they can identify and assemble a roster full of young talent like TJ Watt, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and make free agent moves like the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
The Jaguars should’ve made the easy decision to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich days ago. How Byron Leftwich hasn’t already signed on a house in Jacksonville should be the biggest story in the NFL world right now. One look at his history with the Buccaneers should tell a team everything they need to know, but this is the Jags, after all.
Former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley has stepped up in recent seasons for the Atlanta Falcons, the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2018 draft. Now, heading into NFL season No. 5, Ridley may be on the move. It has become clear he is not happy...
The NFL playoffs have been exciting, and what we watch informs our thinking into how certain teams should approach the offseason. In today's thought exercise, we consider how Buffalo's defeat should impact their offseason plans, why a letdown in Nashville leads to Ryan Tannehill standing on unsettled ground and more.
