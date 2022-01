Born & raised in Port Jeff Station, NY Roy Lenzo has gone from showering at his local Planet Fitness and sleeping on the floor of a Manhattan studio where he worked hand-in-hand with then-rising producer duo Take A Daytrip, to becoming a three-time Grammy nominee, co-producer on two #1 Billboard hits, and the winner of “Best Produced Track” at the SPLICE Awards for his work on Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero. Roy worked carefully and closely with Lil Nas X to bring out the honest, transparent, and introspective lyrics on the album. The bond that Roy was able to form with Lil Nas X led to a working relationship that birthed some of the strongest singles on his latest album and allowed fans to see the most authentic version of himself in his music.

