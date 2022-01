Multi-platinum artist and producer Russ continues his weekly single releases with “Remember (Remix).” Last week, Russ launched a TikTok “Open Verse Challenge” for artists to tap in with a verse on his newly released single “Remember.” 22-year-old New Yorker, Hailey Knox added a wistful second verse and won the challenge. Loving the verse so much Russ asked Hailey to hop on an official remix and went on to tout the freedom of being independent dropping the remix with Knox just a week after the original release. This isn’t the first time we are seeing RUSS exercising his A&R chops as he recently A&R his whole CHOMP 2 EP with notable names such as Snoop Dogg, Westside Gunn, Joey Bada$$, Big Sean, Jadakiss, Hitboy, Wale, and even a verse from the elusive Jay Electronica. This also won’t be his last time A&R ing a record with an exciting announcement coming in Q1.

