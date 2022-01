But beautiful though they are, Deluxe Edition box sets are not the optimal way to spread the word about Atmos music. Fans of the format have been able to access Atmos tracks on the Tidal and Amazon Music services for some years now, but the offerings there have been relatively scarce, as well as difficult to dig up. When Apple Music launched its Spatial Audio offerings back in May 2021, we were excited both by the commitment the company was showing to Atmos music by making it widely available, and by the breadth and quality of its Spatial Audio library, which sees new titles added across a range of genres including rock, pop, rap, jazz, and classical on a weekly basis. With Spatial Audio, Apple is clearly on a mission to take Atmos music acceptance to the next level.

